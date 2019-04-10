Lok Sabha elections: Amid Maoist diktat to vote against BJP, fight between sitting ‘outsider’ MP & Congress

What is strikingly different this time in the reserved (ST) Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency’s election is the Maoist edict to the people to vote for any party except the BJP.

Usually, the Maoists appeal for a boycott of elections. This time, without issuing any statements or putting up posters like they usually do, a word of mouth message has silently gone out. “They had started running a campaign against the BJP even before the election dates were announced. They have been saying vote for any party but not BJP,” said a senior tribal activist.

Equally, voters in the area have never heeded the boycott call and turned out in huge numbers in previous elections. So, it is questionable if they will honour the latest diktat.

Gadchiroli-Chimur has 37 per cent tribal voters. The Naxal-affected areas border Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The constituency’s six Assembly segments are Gadchiroli, Aheri, Armori (in Gadchiroli), Brahmapuri and Chimur (in Chandrapur) and Amgaon (Gondia). The total number of voters are 15.8 lakh. Only one Assembly segment, Brahmapuri, is currently held by Congress (Vijay Wadettiwar). The remaining are with BJP.

About 1,400 gram sabhas in Gadchiroli have announced their support to Congress nominee Namdev Usendi, who is pitted against incumbent BJP MP Ashok Nete.

Tribal activist Lalsu Nogoti, who along with other activists like Sainu Gota, had created history two years ago by standing as gram sabha nominees in the Zilla Parishad elections and getting elected from Maoist-affected areas like Bhamragad and Etapalli, said: “The decision was taken after our demands were presented to Usendi, who agreed to follow them up if elected.”

Among the demands are a crop loan waiver, individual forest rights to those who have been denied, power supply, removal of Section 110 (security for good behaviour from habitual offenders) of CrPC, inclusion of Gondi language in Schedule 8 of the Constitution, closure of all mines in the district, strict implementation of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, Forest Rights Act and provisions of Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, release of activist Mahesh Raut (arrested for alleged Maoists links in the Koregaon-Bhima case), stoppage of police atrocities and a stop to setting up of police stations in interior areas.

The CPI and Adivasi Vidyarthi Sanghatana have also lent their support to Usendi.

Usendi, a postgraduates doctor who had served as medical officer in Gadchiroli for 10 years before joining politics, however, said: “My focus will be to prepare a blueprint for the utilisation of local mineral, forest and water resources, improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the people, restoration of the provision for consent of 70 per cent of the gram sabhas for giving land to industries, minimum support price to minor forest produce and setting up environment-friendly industries among others.”

Asked about his position on the iron ore mining currently on at Surjagad in Etapalli tahsil, Usendi said, “Any development activity shouldn’t disturb tribal culture. On one hand, the government creates noises for Ram temple, but on the other, it is trying to destroy the place of reverence of tribal god Thakurdev in the area.”

He maintained that Gadchiroli should have iron ore based industries. Currently, the Lloyd Metals mine at Surjagad is being used to run the company’s steel unit at Ghuggus in Chandrapur. The company has got land in Gadchiroli to set up a steel unit but work hasn’t started yet.

Usendi said there would be no tribal opposition to mining if locals were invited to run the mines on cooperative basis. “They should remain the owners, like in Saudi Arabia, where they invite outsiders to run their oil extraction units but themselves remain the owners.”

On Maoist opposition to BJP, party candidate Nete said: “Maoists aren’t opposed to me. I have never encountered any problem from them. I will only appeal to them to join the mainstream for development. We will resolves their issues.”

A tribal activist pointed out that Nete is an outsider. “Usendi belongs to the Madia-Gond tribe. There are no Netes in our district. Ashok Nete is an outsider.”

Nete came to Gadchiroli from Wardha many years ago to run a hotel business. In 2014, he defeated Usendi by over 2.36 lakh votes. In 2009, Gadchiroli had elected Congress’ Marotrao Kowase, who defeated Nete by over 30,000 votes. Usendi was elected as the Gadchiroli MLA the same year.

Nete cited projects such as roads and bridges worth Rs 15,000 crore, a hospital for women and children at Gadchiroli, release of 101 crore for the Rs 400-crore Gadchiroli-Wadsa railway line project and approval to Nagpur-Nagbhid railway broad gauge as his achievements. Asked if roads can be cited as development, he said, “Roads are a prerequisite for industries.”

On health and educational facilities in Gadchiroli remaining poor, Nete said: “Five years ago, around 10,000 were vacant. Now, it has come down to over 3,000. Most of the vacancies are in health and education departments.”

Last week, Nete had landed in a credit co-operative society row, when depositors sought their money back following reports of misappropriation. “This is my opponent’s conspiracy. I have assured the depositors that I will ensure that their money is safe. It is difficult to pay so many people at one go.”

He pointed out that Usendi himself is embroiled in a scam involving a bamboo project in the district, which had proved to be a non-starter. Usendi, however, cited an inquiry report that has exonerated him.