Amid landslide Punjab win, AAP gains in Dalit stronghold Doaba too; Congress keeps nine seats

Punjab’s smallest region Doaba, a Dalit stronghold accounting for around 32 per cent Dalit votes (according to the 2011 census) and 23 out of the 117 assembly seats, threw up a mixed bag of results for all political parties on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), though, may claim the bragging rights as it improved its tally in the region from two seats to 10 amid its landslide win in the state.

The outgoing Congress retained only nine of its 17 seats in the region, although the nine accounted for half of the 18 seats it won overall this time. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit face of Congress, has not been able to sway the results in the party’s favour.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) entered the Punjab assembly for the first time from here after a gap of two decades with a seat. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an independent also won one seat each.

In Doaba, an area that lies between the Beas Satluj rivers, there are four districts — Jalandhar (9 seats), Hoshiarpur (7 seats), Kapurthala (4 seats) and Nawanshahr (3 seats).

The Congress had made a comeback in Doaba in 2017 after a decade by winning 15 of the 23 seats and they later secured two more in bypolls. This time, it retained four out of the eight reserved constituencies — Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur, Adampur and Phillaur in Jalandhar and Phagwara in Kapurthala. Three other reserved seats — Chaurasi, Jalandhar West and Kartarpur (in Jalandhar) — went to the AAP while the Banga one went to the SAD.

The Congress won five out of nine seats in Jalandhar, one out of seven in Hoshiarpur, three out of four in Kapurthala and none in Nawanshahr. In 2017, it had won five, two, two and six respectively in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.