Amid heavy rainfall, polling underway in 5 Kerala assembly constituencies

Kerala bye-elections voting underway: According to early reports, except Manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.

Kerala bye-elections voting underway: A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.

Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise.

A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod).

According to early reports, except Manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.

The ruling CPI(N)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies — four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF.

