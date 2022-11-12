Amid heat and dust, watching from the sidelines at his dhaba, man who quit his govt job to contest 1985 polls

As Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on Saturday to elect a new government, an aspirant who contested the elections twice unsuccessfully and is currently running a Dhaba in Chintpurni assembly segment is disillusioned with the way elections are now fought.

Meet Ram Lok who quit his job with Public Works Department to contest 1985 elections in Himachal Pradesh as independent candidate but lost; served as vice chairman of Zila Parishad; and contested unsuccessfully again in 2012 Vidhan Sabha elections as nominee of then Himachal Lokhit Party, a party floated by BJP rebel Maheshwar Singh at that time.

“Elections are costly affair. You need to invest over a crore of rupees to contest. I am only watching this time,” Ram told The Indian Express in Nehrian in Chintpurni (Reserve) assembly segment where he currently runs a dhaba, selling meat and karhi chawal.

In 1985, he quit his job with Public Works Department (PWD), as road inspector where he was due to be promoted as Junior Engineer, to contest the election.

He tells with remorse that six more months into service would have ensured a pension to him given the mandatory years of service he might have put in, but as luck would have it he went on to quit the job to contest the election.

The election he contested taught him some tough lessons. “To contest as an independent is not easy. You have to arrange for things on your own, the election material, flags etc. And, I learnt that the persons I had engaged for canvassing would charge me money, but instead of campaigning would play cards in some field. On the top of it, they would tell my opponents to focus on areas where I has support base. They would double cross me,” Ram told The Indian Express in Nehrian, adding that he was “in favour of current young horn from Congress who was a local candidate to win, but the candidate was not mature enough to approach me”.

“I would have made a few thousands voters vote in his favour, but he is young and does not have experience to approach people like me,” said Ram.

A person close to him said, “Ram Lok paid the price for calling a spade a spade. He was a BJP leader and had flagged the functioning of local leaders before then CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, who told him to keep quiet, assuring that he would be fielded in 2012 elections. But, Ram Lok stood his ground and did not budge from his stand and eventually paid the price.”

The person close to Ram Lok said he was keeping a low profile in these elections since his son and daughter-in-law were government teachers and family feared they would be transferred out in “vendetta politics”.

Ram Lok told The Indian Express that “dynastic politics was at play” in Himachal Pradesh where politicians considered it their “birth right” to field family members.

A BJP flag is seen fluttering on a tree by his dhaba. “The BJP activists may have put it there in my absence, some time in the night,” he says