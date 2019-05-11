Amid cross-voting concerns, all eyes on triangular fight

IN SANT Kabir Nagar of eastern Uttar Pradesh, almost every discussion revolves around politics. At every tea-stall, snack shop and salon, one will get numerous insights into current politics. The word in the Lok Sabha constituency is that the district known for the final resting place of mystic poet Saint Kabir, is preparing for what the locals expect to be a triangular fight.

While two-term MP from this seat, Bhalchandra Yadav, is the Congress candidate, one-time MP Bhishm Shankar aka Kushal Tiwari is the alliance candidate on BSP ticket. Praveen Nishad, who drew attention last year by winning on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf, Gorakhpur, in the bypolls on Samajwadi Party ticket, is a BJP candidate from the seat.

But there are several factors that make the fight here interesting. Echoes of the shoe incident – in which local BJP MP, Sharad Tripathi rained blows with his shoes on Menhdawal MLA from his party, Rakesh Singh Baghel – still linger. It affected the Brahmin-Thakur equation here and after Tripathi was denied ticket despite several attempts, he is not campaigning for Praveen Nishad.

BJP supporters maintained that a large chunk of Tripathi supporters were now supporting BSP candidate Kushal Tiwari, though not openly. MLA Baghel, however, denied this and claimed, “There is nothing like that. No one is no one’s (personal) supporter and they all support the BJP and [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi and there is no other slogan here. The voting is going to be in the name of Modi and Yogi. Tripathiji, however, is doing his own campaign (for his father and BJP candidate Ramapati Ram Tripathi) in Deoria and yet to come here. In case he comes here to campaign, he is most welcome.”

But a BJP supporter from Bharwariya Pandey village, 65-year-old Amarjeet Singh, said another important factor that would play a crucial role this election was the expected cross-voting from nearly every major voting community of the Lok Sabha seat.

Among around 19 lakh voters in Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha, nearly 4.5 lakh are Muslims. The second largest community here is of Nishads, who are around 2.2 lakh in number, followed by two lakh Brahmins, Yadavs and Dalits each.

“While it will be interesting to see how many Nishad votes, which generally support the Samajwadi Party, will go to Praveen Nishad, Yadav votes are also expected to be divided between the Congress candidate of their own caste and the Brahmin alliance candidate. Same case is with the Brahmin voters who will also be divided between BJP candidate and the (alliance) candidate of their own caste. Besides, many SP supporters are not happy over BSP contesting here instead of SP,” said Amarjeet, claiming that if Bhalchand was a candidate from SP, he definitely would have won the seat.

In 2009, Kushal Tiwari (BSP) had won the seat defeating BJP’s SharadTripathi with SP’s Bhalchandra Yadav as the second runner up. In 2014, Sharad Tripathi won the seat by defeating BSP’s Kushal Tiwari. Bhalchandra on SP ticket came third.

Before that, Bhalchandra won the seat in 1999 on SP ticket and then in 2004 on BSP ticket before coming to SP again. He joined Congress this year after BSP got the ticket.

Muslim voters, having potential numbers, are in a dilemma. Nearly 3.5 lakh of the 4.5 lakh Muslim voters in Sant Kabir Nagar are weavers. With an allegation that no government did anything for them and their occupation, they are yet to decide if the alliance or the Congress candidate has the potential to defeat the BJP.

“No matter of which party, no government has done anything for us. But things got worse with the present government. We do not know it was because of the demonetisation or the GST, but the bundle of thread which we used to get for Rs 800 a few years ago is now for Rs 1,100. The cost on which our products are purchased is the same,” said 52-year-old Mohammad Anees of Brahmchari village. The village has around 1,600 Muslims working as weavers.

“Nearly 90 per cent of the weavers, all of them Muslims, have no work. Most of them sold their powerlooms and opted to work as daily wage labourers. Earlier, the youngsters from our community used to go to Arab countries and earn. But, now the government has made a rule that they need to show class 10 certificate for immigration. Most of them are illiterate so going outside is no more an option,” he added.

Bilal Ahmed, from the same village, however, lauds the state and central BJP government for two things. “The condition of electricity is much better now. While we used to get only five-six hours of electricity a day, now we get around 16 hours’ supply. Also, some of our community members have got houses under the central government scheme,” he said.

Away from all that, the final resting place of Saint Kabir, who imparted several life lessons on peace, unity and the importance of courtesy, is waiting for a leader who can provide the place a much-needed revamp.

“When foreigners come to visit Maghar, they are mostly disappointed. They are like, is this it? They cannot believe that the final resting place of such a great poet and saint does not even has proper infrastructure, such as a museum,” said caretaker Arvind Das Shastri.