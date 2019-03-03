Amid alliance talks with Congress, AAP puts out list of 6 Lok Sabha candidates

Amid back-channel talks of an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP Saturday named candidates to six out of Delhi’s seven Parliamentary seats.

The declared AAP candidates are Atishi (East); Gugan Singh (North West); Raghav Chadha (South); Dilip Pandey (North East); Pankaj Gupta (Chandni Chowk); and Brijesh Goyal (New Delhi). All six were appointed as in-charges to the respective constituencies in October last year.

Kejriwal said the west Delhi seat, yet to have a candidate, will also have a face soon.

The announcement caps a prolonged phase that saw the two parties engaging in talks for a tie-up, while publicly maintaining that they were preparing to contest the election alone.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai blamed the Congress for the breakdown of coalition talks, saying Congress president Rahul Gandhi had turned down the proposal at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence last month.

At a rally last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he was tired of trying to convince the Congress — decimated by his party in the 2015 Assembly polls — for an alliance to prevent the split of anti-BJP votes.

Rai also said the party’s hand was forced by the Congress’ categorical stand that its Delhi unit was completely against any tie-up, which was reiterated by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sheila Dikshit on Friday.

Rai claimed that on February 13, Rahul had conveyed to Kejriwal that a coalition wouldn’t take shape in Delhi due to the reluctance of the DPCC leaders. “He (Rahul) said so in front of all the Opposition leaders at Sharad Pawar’s residence,” Rai said.

“Moreover, Dikshit made it clear on Friday that she was not in favour of any alliance. Time was running out and we had to announce names as the model code of conduct will come into force after the declaration of election dates, and we want to launch our campaign as soon as possible,” Rai said.

However, responding to a question on whether the party will rethink its position in case there is a breakthrough in talks, Rai said, “We will see”, maintaining that a mahagathbandhan — under which every BJP candidate will have to face an Opposition candidate — was an ideal situation.

Meanwhile, talks of an alliance between AAP and Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party for the polls have fallen through, after leaders of both parties failed to reach a consensus on seat sharing.

In the fray

Atishi, 37

Constituency: East Delhi

A Political Action Committee member in AAP, Atishi was the advisor to the education minister, helping implement several changes in Delhi government schools. She studied history at DU’s St Stephen’s College and then at Oxford University.

“I will ensure East Delhi is brought on par with central parts of Delhi through increased investment in education and healthcare infrastructure, and will work on the pathetic law and order situation as MPs have oversight on Delhi Police.”

Gugan Singh, 70

Constituency: North West Delhi

Former BJP MLA Singh joined AAP in 2015, after the party suffered a significant defeat in the MCD polls. He was earlier employed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force.

BrIjesh Goyal, 43

Constituency: New Delhi

A businessman, Goyal has been associated with AAP since the days of the India Against Corruption movement. He is the Delhi convener of the party’s trader wing. “Sealing is a very big issue in the area. It is my first priority to get this issue resolved through the Parliament.”

Dilip Pandey, 38

Constituency: North East Delhi

Former Delhi convener of AAP’s Delhi unit, Pandey, a computer engineer by training, has been associated with the party since its inception. He is also a member of United Nations Convention against Corruption. “The constituency has always elected big names, now they want someone who is their own. I will work to ensure that the area reaches the same development levels as the rest of Delhi.”

Raghav Chadha, 30

Constituency: South Delhi

A chartered accountant, Chadha is AAP’s national spokesperson and PAC member. He was also the financial advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister. “The area has seen chronic issues such as water, sewage; regularisation of unauthorised colonies go unaddressed. Electing an AAP candidate will remove friction between MLAs and MPs and will ensure smooth functioning.”

Pankaj Gupta, 52

Constituency: Chandni Chowk

A former software engineer and entrepreneur, Gupta has been the AAP National Secretary since the beginning. He’s a member of the Political Affairs Committee, and National Spokesperson. “I will focus on sealing, joblessness, and will push for statehood as we have to look at Delhi as a whole and not just as constituencies.”