Amethi will vote for Irani, not for ‘tourist’ Rahul Gandhi, says Piyush Goyal

Claiming Amethi does not want an MP like Rahul Gandhi who visits the constituency like a “tourist” once in five years, BJP leader Piyush Goyal said people will vote for Union minister Smriti Irani to expedite development work there. Irani is the BJP’s candidate fighting against Gandhi in Amethi.

Addressing a press conference, Goyal alleged that the Congress “betrayed” Amethi by keeping it mired in poverty and underdevelopment. Amethi goes to polls on May 6.

Referring to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments that her party had put up such candidates in Uttar Pradesh who will either win or cut into the BJP’s votes, Goyal said she might have her family members in her mind.

Asserting that the BJP government had taken effective measures in India’s fight against terrorism, Goyal said the Congress government was unable to get support from world powers to have Masood Azhar declared as a global terrorist due to its “weak leadership”.

Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy and his personal relations with world leaders, major global powers backed India while Pakistan was isolated, he said.

Goyal also cited a Gallup survey to assert that over 70-75 per cent Indians feel the country is safer under Modi.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Anand Sharma over his claims that the economy under Modi had suffered, Goyal asked if Sharma’s comments were shown on a cartoon channel. Rejecting the Congress’ claim that the BJP government worked for the rich, he said everybody knows who supported the opposition party in Mumbai, an apparent reference to the endorsement of Congress candidate Milind Deora by leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani.