Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

amethi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gayatri Prasad SP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 1,83,59,616 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar MwSP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 7,35,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 36,26,450 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ameeta Singh INC 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 14,96,12,327 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Shukla BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,57,35,350 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhagwandin IND 0 Not Given 48 Rs 45,11,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Kumar BRPP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dileep Kumar JPS 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Haricharan AD 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 50,43,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Radheyshyam Tripathi RVLP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 37,99,724 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad JKP 0 Not Given 36 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Khelawan RPI(A) 0 Literate 47 Rs 7,65,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rashmi Singh BJP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 5,03,66,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 46,42,000 ~ 46 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

