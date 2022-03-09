scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Amethi assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Amethi |
March 9, 2022 8:13:15 pm
Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Amethi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Garima Singh. The Amethi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Amethi ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

amethi Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Anju Pal Rashtra Uday Party 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 91,000 ~ 91 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Anurag AAP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 47,50,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+
Ashish Shukla INC 2 Post Graduate 61 Rs 4,06,10,021 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,86,97,633 ~ 1 Crore+
Ashok Kumar IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 7,65,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr.Sanjay Singh BJP 0 Doctorate 70 Rs 50,48,28,241 ~ 50 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Krishna Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 9,02,523 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Maharaji Prajapati SP 0 Literate 51 Rs 9,55,92,804 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 2,45,49,391 ~ 2 Crore+
Pawan IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pradeep Kumar Rashtriya Democratic Front 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 12,15,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ragini BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 3,66,24,847 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Raju Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 26,87,500 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramraj Moulik Adhikar Party 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 11,39,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shatrunjay Pratap Singh Log Party 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 98,02,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Amethi candidate of from Garima Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Amethi Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Garima Singh
BJP

amethi Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Garima Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 24,21,37,763 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 13,278 ~ 13 Thou+
Ameeta Singh INC 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 36,77,31,633 ~ 36 Crore+ / Rs 32,07,818 ~ 32 Lacs+
Babu Lal Lok Dal 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 18,20,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhagwandeen IND 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ganesh Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 40 Rs 44,36,866 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+
Gaytri Prasad SP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 10,02,51,101 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,31,29,881 ~ 2 Crore+
Hari Om IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 83,86,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+
Kailash Yadav IND 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamlesh IND 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 15,86,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kesh Kumari IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 27,65,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kiran IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 61,59,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Kiran Devi Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 10,89,700 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mathura IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 7,81,627 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nathu Ram Janvadi Party(Socialist) 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 2,63,65,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Prasad IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 12,19,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Prajapati Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Ji BSP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 2,69,76,553 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,36,094 ~ 9 Lacs+
Rambaran IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 2,41,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramkumar IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 19,25,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Reeta Chauhan Bharat Nyay Dal 0 Literate 31 Rs 40,76,800 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh Kumar Mishra Rashtriya Janshanti Party 0 Not Given 45 Rs 18,46,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shailendra Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 30,23,514 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Narayan IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ved Prakash IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 75,85,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Amethi candidate of from Gayatri Prasad Uttar Pradesh.

Amethi Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Gayatri Prasad
SP

amethi Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Gayatri Prasad SP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 1,83,59,616 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajay Kumar MwSP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 7,35,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Akhilesh IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 36,26,450 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ameeta Singh INC 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 14,96,12,327 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashish Shukla BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,57,35,350 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Bhagwandin IND 0 Not Given 48 Rs 45,11,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharmendra Kumar BRPP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dileep Kumar JPS 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Haricharan AD 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 50,43,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Radheyshyam Tripathi RVLP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 37,99,724 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Prasad JKP 0 Not Given 36 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Khelawan RPI(A) 0 Literate 47 Rs 7,65,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rashmi Singh BJP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 5,03,66,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 46,42,000 ~ 46 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Amethi Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Amethi Assembly is also given here..

