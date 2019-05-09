Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati’s chosen seat is warm for alliance

The discussion in Ambedkarnagar’s Akbarpur area is all about Mayawati’s subtle implication that she may contest the Lok Sabha polls from this constituency “if need to”, after the results.

Returning from the rally on May 5 where the BSP chief said this, a group of five Dalit farmers, who have all come from Daudpur village around 5 km away, take a break at a dhaba. The eldest, Rakesh (62), says, “If Behenji has said this, it is right. Yahaan se nahin ladengi toh kahaan se ladengi? Yeh unka gadh hai (If she will not contest from here, where she contest from? This is her stronghold).”

Nodding in agreement like the others, Hari Narayan, 46, adds that Ambedkarnagar is also special for another reason: for being the birthplace of Ram Manohar Lohia. Given the Samajwadi Party’s allegiance to Lohia, what better place to illustrate the strength of the gathbandhan with the BSP than here, he says.

While Ravindra Kumar Yadav, 41, who is also among the group, and an SP supporter, doesn’t seem as enthusiastic about the alliance, he adds, “What’s done is done. It’s not wise to question the orders from above.”

Ambedkarnagar constituency is seeing a two-way battle between the BJP’s Mukut Bihari Verma and the gathbandhan’s Ritesh Pandey, who is the BSP’s sitting MLA from Jalalpur and the son of former Ambedkarnagar BSP MP Rakesh Pandey (2009 to 2014). While Verma belongs to the Kurmi OBC caste, Pandey is a Brahmin.

The constituency has a substantial number of Muslims (16% of the population), while among the Hindus, OBCs are estimated to comprise 48% of the numbers, and SCs 31%.

Earlier called Akbarpur, the seat was held by the BSP from 1981 to 2007, with Mayawati herself winning thrice (1998, 1999 and 2004). It was won by the SP in a bypoll in 2007, but in 2009, the BSP got Akbarpur back again (in an election where BJP candidate Vinay Katiyar came third). In 2014, the BJP wrested it amidst the Modi wave.

On paper, the caste numbers seem tilted towards the SP-BSP candidate, who is expected to get Muslim, OBC plus SC votes, and given that the BSP has fielded a Pandey, even a few of the Brahmin votes. All eyes, in fact, are on how many upper castes vote for the BSP’s Ritesh Pandey.

Several people, including BJP workers, question the party’s decision to drop sitting MP Hari Om Pandey. “Hari Om is at least a kshetriya (local) and is respected by all,” says a BJP worker, refusing to be named.

At the same time, some OBC vote will also get divided, in favour of Verma. “I am not happy with the BJP, but have to vote for biraadari,” says Ram Palat Verma (56), a fellow Kurmi. A farmer who owns 12 bighas of land in Angrooli village in Jalalpur, Ram Palat accuses the BJP of mismanaging affairs in the last five years, repeating the common refrain of crops lost to “chutta saandh (stray bulls)”.

In Tanda, Chachapur area, behind Bhooran Shah’s mazaar, a group of Muslim men are watching an IPL game on their phones and having a heated discussion at a tea shop. A major chunk of Tanda’s population comprises Muslims, mostly employed in the power loom sector.

Mukhtar Ahmed, who owns a small power loom, says, “Ek taraf kuan, ek taraf khai. Hum jaayi toh kahaan jayi, haathi par mohar lagai (One side there is a well, the other side there is an abyss. Where will we go, but vote on the elephant (BSP’s symbol).”

As the group breaks into a laugh, Mohd Akhtar, 41, pulls out an old newspaper with Adityanath’s ‘Ali, Bajragbali’ remark in the headline and says, “Will we vote for them? Never. We have to vote for whoever can stop these communal forces.” Akhtar claims he lost 50% of his business due to GST. “We don’t understand the technicalities. If we did, we would have become chartered accountants and not run a power loom. ”

The local lassi shop owner, Om Prakash Yadav, 53, says the gathbandhan has got it right. An ardent supporter of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, he says he likes his son Akhilesh as well as the alliance he has forged with Mayawati. “Laathi, haathi aur 786,” he notes, referring to the slogan the gathbandhan has been repeating, with the lathi symbolising the Yadavs who traditionally handle cattle, the elephant the BSP, and 786 a number considered auspicious for the Muslim community.

However, among those more well-off, the BJP hold is clear. R S Pandey, a physician who has his own clinic in Tanda, says, “The BSP has fielded a Brahmin, but we need to vote to save the country from Pakistan.” Agreeing that voting will happen along caste lines, he adds, “The fight would have been closer if the BJP had fielded a kshetriya (local).”

At the BSP office in Jalalpur, Ritesh Pandey underlines his “son-of-the-soil” credentials. Surrounded by both SP and BSP workers, he says, “I know this place very well, main issi dharti ka beta hoon.”

About Mayawati’s statement that she may stand from Ambedkarnagar, Ritesh says, “She is our leader and whatever she decides will be followed by all.”