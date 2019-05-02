Ambala: Voters angry at ‘missing’ MP, but say he will get votes in the name of Modi

“I have been casting votes to Congress since 1982. But this time I need to think before pressing the button,” says Ajayab Saini, sitting with wheat he has brought to Ambala’s Grain Market.

“Modi government has done good work by transferring Rs 2,000 in the account of farmers. It also conducted the air strikes in Pakistan,” adds Saini, who owns one acre land at his native Rupu Majra village in Ambala district.

His son Happy Saini, however, is quick in announcing that he won’t vote this time. “I have a diploma in mechanical engineering but I am still unemployed with no job opportunities. I can get a job in Gurugram, but I will be get just about Rs 10,000 per month, which won’t be enough even for the rented accommodation there. So, I thought, I will help my father in the fields. For livelihood, we take some extra agriculture land on rent,” says the 24-year-old.

The father-son duo bring to fore the fault-lines among the voters in this constituency that has turned into a high stakes one with Congress fielding its Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja from here. Selja is taking on the BJP’s Rattan Lal Kataria, the sitting MP who is seeking another term.

As this correspondent, tours the constituency, many electors opine that the BJP candidate will get votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They accuse Kataria of not visiting the villages. The sitting MP, however, has been claiming that he always remains in touch with his constituency’s residents. The electors, meanwhile, say that the local BJP MLAs – Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Aseem Goyal (Ambala City) and Nayab Saini (Naraingarh) – keep in touch with them.

Thirty-five-year-old Kuldeep Singh’s opoinion is very clear. “Modi is good, he understands the country,” says the farmer from Amirpur village. He too has brought in wheat in his tractor trolley to the grain market.

Another farmer, Pawan Kumar from Dhanoda village, is upset with the low compensation he got in lieu of the damage to his paddy crop caused by hailstorms. :I got just Rs 517 for two acres of land,” he says. “Jawans are still dying at the border,” he says, but is quick to add, with a smile, “Log kahate hain vote kisi ko do, aayega to Modi hi (People say you may cast vote for anyone, but only Modi will form the next government)”.

The trader community here is vertically divided over demonetisation and GST.

Rakesh Gupta, owner of an electronics shop in Ambala City, says, “It is a tough contest between the Congress and the BJP and anybody can win the seat. However, demonetisation and introduction of GST proved fatal for many a businesses.”

A photo studio owner, Shreyans Jain, differs. “The functioning of government departments has improved under the BJP regime.”

Echoing similar sentiments, his friend Pulkeet Jain, who is engaged in hosiery business, says, “There is no corruption dent on Modi government, unlike the scams that took place during the previous Congress regime”.

An ex-serviceman, Vashist Ram, 59, believes that BJP will form the next government. “External and internal security is in safe hands in Modi rule,” says Ram, a resident of Ambala’s Lakshmi Nagar.

In rural areas, the situation is a little bit different where Dalits were not too happy with the BJP government.

Many residents in Khatoli village, which has majority of members from the Chamar community, were recalled how Congress government allotted plots to the Dalits.

“Selja will get more votes this time because Congress not only allotted the plots for poor but also got constructed houses for them,” says Risala Kasyap, a daily wage worker.

Banarasi Kasyap claims that Kataria will get votes because of local MLA Anil Vij who got several works done in the village, including getting a community centre and an Ambedkar Bhawan constructed. “I never saw Kataria, after he was elected MP in 2014,” Banarasi claims.

Village sarpanch Satpal, too says that Vij visited the village “8-9 times after I was elected sarpanch” in January 2016.”

According to Satpal, it was the first time that an SC was elected sarpanch after a gap of 40 years despite Dealits being in majority in this village. “I won because of growing awareness among my community members.”

There are other communities also in the village but largely only Jats own agriculture land here. A villager, Ratna Ram, says that even the BSP has a vote bank in the village.

Dalits in Boda Khera village, which falls in Naraingarh Assembly constituency, also remember the plots allotted to them during the previous Congress government. “Now, we don’t even get oil and pulses from government-run ration shops,” says Darshan Lal, a Dalit, adding that he will vote for the elephant (BSP’s election symbol). “BSP won’t able to form government, but it will win some seats.”

It’s not that there is no supporter of BJP in this village. Sher Jung Singh, a Chamar community member, says, “Now, there is no need to stand in long lines as online services have changed everything.”

A former village sarpanch Nayab Singh, a Jat, also appears happy with the performance of local MLA Nayab Singh Saini. “Kataria does not come to the villages but he will get votes in the name of Modi”.