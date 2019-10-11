Punjab: Amarinder to campaign in all four Assembly segments

With four Assembly segments of Punjab going to bypolls on October 21, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is set to personally campaign for the Congress candidates for a week.

His campaigning will begin on October 12 continue till October 19, the last day of canvassing.

“He will spend two days each in every constituency and seek votes. The party has planned a couple of road shows and public meetings for the CM,” said a close aide of Amarinder.

All four segments were till now held by four different political parties — Dakha by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jalalabad by SAD, Mukerian by Congress, and Phagwara by BJP.

While SAD is contesting only two seats, Dakha and Jalalabad, its ally BJP is contesting Mukerian and Phagwara, and AAP and Congress are contesting all four. AAP’s state convener Bhagwant Mann is already campaigning vociferously for his party candidates and so is PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar. Fourteen state ministers are on the list of Congress’ star campaigners.

For the ruling party, it has become a battle of prestige to win all four seats.

Winning all four segments is important for Congress as Jalalabad was represented by former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal who vacated it after his election to Lok Sabha from Ferozepur. In Dakha, Amarinder has fielded his political secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu. In Phagwara and Mukerian, being contested by BJP, the ruling party would not like the mandate in BJP’s favour in a Congress-ruled state.

Amarinder, who used to actively campaign in several constituencies in Haryana till last election, may not be doing so there this time. He used to visit the state during Assembly elections. However, sources close to him said this time, he will most likely not be campaigning there.