Amarinder, Sukhbir dismiss predictions of election results

Various exit polls in Punjab predicted six to 11 seats for Congress out of the total 13, two to six seats for SAD-BJP alliance and zero to one seat for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Both Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal dismissed the exit polls.

ABP-Nielson predicted eight seats for Congress and five for SAD-BJP alliance. India Today-Axis gave seven to eight seats to Congress, three to five to SAD-BJP and zero to one to others.

Amarinder questioned the accuracy of the exit polls and said he expected Congress to do better. He, however, added that even with 50 years of experience in politics, he cannot predict the outcome with complete accuracy.

“Most opinion polls are giving clear or near-clear majority to BJP-led NDA at the Centre, while projecting 9-10 seats out of 13 for the Congress in Punjab. With so much experience, even if I go around Punjab to gauge the voter swing, I would not be able to do it with complete accuracy. So how can these exit polls be accurate?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Republic-Jan ki Baat-C -Voter exit poll gave 11 seats to Congress and two to SAD-BJP. Today’s Chanakya its Twitter bio reads “The only agency to predict the last two Lok Sabha elections On Dot; Also forecast several state elections along with USA & UK elections 100% correctly – predicted six seats each for Congress and SAD-BJP combine with a margin of three seats for each, one seat for AAP and zero for others.

Times Now-VMR predicted 10 seats for Congress and three for SAD-BJP alliance.

“Absolutely rubbish. We will get much more seats (than predicted in majority of exit polls),” Sukhbir Badal told The Indian Express over phone from Badal village. “I think they are not looking into all the factors. There are a lot of factors in place. Results will show that Punjab exit polls were completely wrong,” he added.Earlier, to a question on the issues that would be the deciding factor in Punjab, Amarinder said sacrilege was a big issue, especially in the rural areas, as it had hurt the sentiments of every Sikh. Wheat procurement was another major issue in the rural belt, he said, adding that in urban areas, national issues such as demonetization and GST were more important.

He also exuded confidence that his wife Preneet Kaur will sweep the poll by a margin of over one lakh votes in Patiala. Preneet is pitched against Dharamvira Gandhi, the sitting MP who won on AAP ticket in 2014 and is contesting this time as nominee of Nawan Punjab Party, an outfit he floated after parting ways with AAP. Former cabinet minister, Surjit Singh Rakhra is SAD candidate from Patiala.