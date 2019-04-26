‘He is filmy fauji, I am real fauji’: Amarinder Singh’s jibe at Sunny Deol

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh Friday took a dig at the BJP’s Gurdaspur candidate and film actor Sunny Deol, saying that the latter is only a filmy ‘fauji’ (soldier) while he is the real ‘fauji’. “He (Sunny Deol) is a filmy ‘fauji’, while I am a real fauji. We will defeat him, he is no threat to Sunil Jakhar (Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Gurdaspur) or the Congress,” ANI quoted Amarinder as saying.

Deol was inducted into the BJP on April 23 and was elected as the party’s candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on the same day. Joining the party, the actor had said, “The way my father (actor Dharmendra, who was a Lok Sabha MP from BJP) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji. Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it… I won’t talk, I will show you through my work.”

The move to field Deol, who does not have any political experience, had revived a debate on the party giving tickets to ‘outsiders’ and sidelining those who have come up through the ranks. The BJP, however, defended the move by saying that such celebrities help the party expand its constituency.