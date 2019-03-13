Amarinder Singh shuts rumour mills: ‘Manmohan Singh not in fray’

Rejecting reports that the Congress was planning to field Manmohan Singh from Amritsar in the Lok Sabha polls, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday said the former prime minister was “never in the reckoning” for candidature.

“Dr Singh had made it clear he was not interested in contesting elections,” Amarinder said here.

Amarinder along with party’s in-charge for Punjab affairs Asha Kumari and state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had met the former PM in New Delhi on Saturday and according to some reports, they urged him to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar.

The Punjab CM, however, described his meeting with the former prime minister as “a courtesy call”, during which he briefed him about Congress’ plans in Punjab.

Amarinder also denied any alliance talks with any other party.

“The Congress does not need any alliance in Punjab, nor is it in talks with any party on the same,” Amarinder told mediapersons after meeting Raj Kumar Verka, chairman of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation. Verka was appointed as the chairman of the Corporation last week and he took charge of office on Friday.

The CM said Congress was gung-ho about the parliamentary polls, as was evident from the fact that it has chosen Ahmedabad – the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – for the CWC meeting. “This clearly shows the level of enthusiasm in the party, which is ready to take the BJP by its horns,” he added.

In response to a question on the Punjab Congress candidates, Amarinder Singh said the next meeting was likely to be held in Delhi around the end of this week.”There is no hurry,” he said.

Asked about the party’s star campaigner in the state, the CM said it was up to the Congress high command to decide the names.

On whether the IAF air strikes across the LoC would prove beneficial to the ruling BJP at the Centre, Amarinder said with Indian soldiers continuing to be killed every day, the air strikes had clearly not proved to be a deterrent so far against Pakistan-backed attacks.

He reiterated that no attempts should be made to politicise the Indian forces. “The armed forces are apolitical and above the petty considerations of caste, religion and political affiliations,” the chief minister said. Amarinder expressed happiness at the fact that the Kartarpur Corridor project remained on track despite tension at the border.