Sidhu can go to high command if he wants to challenge my job: Amarinder Singh

Reacting on to Navjot Singh Sidhu’s outburst against the Punjab government over sacrilege incident, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that the Local Bodies Minister’s timing was wrong and that if he wishes to ‘challenge’ the CM’s job then ‘he should take it up with the high command’.

“It does not matter to me. If Sidhu wanted to challenge me and my job then he should take it up with the high command,” Amarinder said while responding to a question by The Indian Express, after he came out of polling both.

“Secondly it (Sidhu’s outburst) was at a wrong time. It was a day before the polling day,” Singh added.

Addressing a rally in Lambi, Sidhu had on Friday indicated a quid pro quo between the Congress and Akalis. He had also questioned why no FIR was registered against Badals, who he said were guilty of Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege.

Sidhu even reacted on Amarinder’s statement that he would quit if Congress was wiped out, saying, “Some people have said they would quit, but I assure you that I will quit if guilty in sacrilege are not punished.”

Amarinder also reacted on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement to Indian Express that Muslims in Delhi had voted for Congress at the last minute, saying that the Congress is a secular party and it welcomes everyone.

He also said that he was confident that the party will win all the 13 seats in Punjab.