Stakes high, Capt Amarinder Singh digs out balungda jibe for Sukhbir Badal

Capt Amarinder Singh’s ‘balungda’(kitten) jibe for political rival and former deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is back this poll season especially in Punjab Chief Minister’s pocket borough Patiala where he is campaigning aggressively for his wife and Congress candidate Preneet Kaur.

Amarinder had done away with calling his political opponents names in the run up to the 2017 Assembly election when political strategist Prashant Kishor was designing his campaign.

Known for his “khoonda” (club) which became a part of political lingo before 2002 Assembly elections, Amarinder had decided to keep the campaign “decent” rather than “loud”.

With stakes high in the parliamentary polls, where he has reportedly promised the AICC president Rahul Gandhi of winning all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Amarimder is back to using his old political lingo.

In a rally to support his Preneet’s candidature in Patiala recently, Amarinder said Sukhbir (read Shiromani Akali Dal) will lose and the Congress will win all 13 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

“Oh Balungda, jisnu mai kehnda hunda si, hun billa ho gya. Oh vi haaru (That kitten has become a cat now. He will still lose),” Amarinder told a rally amidst applause from the audience.

At another rally in Samana recently, he said, “Eh balungda chotta jeha hunda si, aida mota ho gya, pta nahi ki khanda (This kitten used to be small. He has now turned fat. I don’t know what he eats)”.

The Chief Minister also makes it a point to raise the issue of Bargari sacrilege in his rallies. Reminiscent of pre-2002 poll scene, when Amarinder used to say he would put former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal behind bars, the Congress leader is again indicating strong action against the SAD patron.

Speaking in Sunam in favour of party candidate and close aide Kewal Singh Dhillon, Amarinder even pointed a finger at Badals for desecration episodes during the SAD-BJP rule in the state.

“Ehna ne koshis kiti ke Guru granth Sahib te Gutka Sahib de ang faar ke sitt deo,Hinduan di Geeta nu vi faar ke sitt deo, Quran Sharif te Bible nu vi. Eh soch rahe si ke quaman lad pain giyan ate sikh ikathe ho jaange. Ate ehna nu vote paa denge. Do saal ho gaye saadi sarkar ayi nu, kadi beadbi hoyi? (They thought they would desecrate Holy books like Guru Granth Sahib, Gutka Sahib, Bhagwad Gita, Quran and The Bible. The communities will fight among themselves and Sikhs would get together and vote for Akalis. We have been in the government for two years. Has any sacrilege taken place)?” he asked.

He further said that he has ordered a probe by a SIT. “I have nothing to do with the investigation. The The SIT is investigating why sacrileges took place. They will take the report to the court. Badal or whosoever has done beadbi, usnu nahi chhadna (culprits will not be spared.)”