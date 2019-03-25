Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu among Congress star campaigners

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu have both been named star campaigners of the Congress for phase I and II of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The list was released on Sunday. Various quarters were watching as to whether Sidhu would be named a star campaigner after he courted a controversy in light of Pulwama terror attack. Sidhu has a huge fan following and such leaders are needed by the party, said an AICC leader.

Sidhu, meanwhile, has not been keeping well. A statement on Sunday said Sidhu was recovering from a viral relapse for over a week. After he recovered, a tooth infection set-in, he has been undergoing treatment in New Delhi. He shall return back to work, tentatively by Thursday (March 28, 2019).

Sidhu was a star campaigner of the party during recent Assembly elections in different states. He addressed 100 rallies and even suffe-red damage to his vocal cords.