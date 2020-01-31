Delhi elections: Amarinder Singh likely to campaign in national capital from Feb 3

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to start his three-day campaign in New Delhi from February 3. Congress has named Amarinder and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu among its star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Sidhu, has not joined the campaign yet.

Sources close to the chief minister said the he was planning to hold road shows and address a few rallies during his three-day participation in the campaign.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Sidhu amid rumours in Punjab Congress that he has received feelers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was behind Sidhu’s entry into Congress before the Punjab Assembly election.

The formed cricketer was in talks with AAP in Punjab then. Kishor had stepped in, organised a meeting of Sidhu with Priyanka Gandhi and paved way for his entry in Congress.

“This is the same connection now. Things will get clear after Delhi results. Just keep watching,” a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

Sidhu had addressed a number of rallies for Congress in Lok Sabha elections but the party had lost to BJP in the election. Soon after Amarinder had changed his portfolio. Sidhu had resigned in July and has been in a political exile of sorts since then. Sources close to him say he was upset as he had suffered injury in his throat while campaigning for the party and he was not “treated” well.

“I am not sure whether the AICC had cleared with Sidhu first before putting his name in star campaigners’ list. We are told that he is meditating and may not have time,” a party leader said.

Later in the day, Punjab Congress released the itinerary of Amarinder according to which he will address a series of public meetings and participate in road shows in various parts. His programme for electioneering on February 5 is yet to be finalised. It remains to be seen if he will campaign against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s constituency New Delhi or not.

Delhi elections 2020: Amarinder Singh’s campaign itinerary

* A public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Surender Setia in Hari Nagar on February 3.

* Road show to canvas for candidate Shivani Chopra in Kalkaji.

* Road show at Kasturba Nagar on February 4 in favour of party candidate Abhishek Dutt.

* A public meeting at Bata Chowk Bhogal, Jangpura on Feb 4

