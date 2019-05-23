Amarinder, Sidhu face-off: Hugging Pakistan army chief cost us, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday blamed his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu’s alleged pro-Pakistan stand for Congress’ performance in the Lok Sabha elections, saying Indians won’t tolerate hugging the Pakistan army chief.

“I have said since day one, Indians, especially servicemen, will not tolerate hugging the Pakistani army chief. Every day there is some ceasefire violation, our soldiers lose their lives. It is the Pakistani general who gives the order for these things and you cannot go and hug him,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I think it has cost us Bhatinda,” Singh added. The Punjab chief minister also said that despite Sidhu being the minister of urban development, the party lost urban areas like Bhatinda and Gurdaspur.

“There is a reason because urban development is not there. I will take this issue up,” Singh said.

Sidhu has been under fire from his own party leaders after he questioned during campaigning in Bathinda why no FIR was lodged against the Badals, who headed the previous state government, for the desecration of religious texts in 2015.

(Inputs from ANI)