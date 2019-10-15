Amarinder bent on dividing Sikhs: Sukhbir Singh Badal in Dakha

Accusing Capt Amarinder Singh of being “hellbent upon dividing the Sikh community” on the of 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal Monday said the Punjab CM was only following the “divide and rule policy of the Congress party”.

“Has Captain organised any religious function or even ‘kirtan darbar’ in the past two-and-a-half years? He has not even deemed it fit to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib after taking over as chief minister. Nothing was being done to improve the infrastructure in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi. Congress party has thwarted all efforts for a joint celebration and even disregarded the directions of the Sri Akal Takht jathedar in this regard. The SGPC even formed a coordination committee for this purpose and made numerous pleas to the CM all of which fell on deaf ears,” Sukhbir said.

He was addressing campaign meetings in Dakha Assembly constituency in favor of party candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali. Sukhbir said that the Sikh community would not let the nefarious designs of the Congress succeed and it won’t be able to divide the community by holding a separate function against the advisory of Sri Akal Takht.

He said the “panth” would repose faith in the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) as it is a ‘democratically elected religious body.’

Sukhbir said Punjab was witnessing “home delivery of drugs” under Congress rule. “This is happening because Congress ministers and legislators are providing shelter to the drug mafia,” he said, while campaigning in Dakha, a constituency where drugs has been a perennial issue even during ten years of SAD-BJP regime.

Sukhbir said that Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu did nothing for Dakha and similarly former AAP legislator H S Phoolka had also betrayed the trust of the people by running away from the constituency. He said Congress candidate Captain Sandeep Sandhu was an outsider who did not even know the names of ten villages of the constituency.