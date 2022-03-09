Amargarh (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amargarh (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Amargarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Surjit Singh Dhiman. The Amargarh seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

amargarh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 27,80,580 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilbagh Singh IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 33,97,050 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Iqbal Singh Jhundan SAD 1 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 12,01,82,356 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 11,68,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Jagpal Singh IND 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 15,07,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamaljeet Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate 36 Rs 3,66,059 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lachhman Singh IND 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 15,51,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prof. Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra AAP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 19,15,34,259 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sardar Ali Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,47,24,945 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,35,337 ~ 32 Lacs+ Satwinder Kaur IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 7,50,029 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Simranjit Singh Mann Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 Graduate 77 Rs 13,43,26,635 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 17,67,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Smit Singh Mann INC 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,93,57,585 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

amargarh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surjit Singh Dhiman INC 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 10,11,31,375 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,57,508 ~ 3 Crore+ Amar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 12,53,739 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 3,97,845 ~ 3 Lacs+ Davinder Kaur IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,60,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdarshan Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,32,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Haprinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Iqbal Singh Jhundan SAD 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 11,45,10,448 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 13,22,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Jaswant Singh Lok Insaaf Party 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 20,41,82,531 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Karnail Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 80,11,503 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 7,95,293 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh IND 0 Not Given 49 Rs 41,52,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,04,68,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Pritam Singh CPI 0 5th Pass 73 Rs 15,26,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarsem Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 11,12,400 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Amargarh candidate of from Iqbal Singh Jhundan Punjab. Amargarh Election Result 2012

amargarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Iqbal Singh Jhundan SAD 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 16,35,76,193 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 10,96,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ajit Singh Chandu PPOP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,78,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Amrik Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 6,73,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwant Singh IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lachhman Singh IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 12,92,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Arshad BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,27,79,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pardeep Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajnish Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 1,65,18,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Rukhsana LJP 0 5th Pass 28 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sh. Surjit Singh Dhiman INC 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 6,64,74,058 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 19,20,467 ~ 19 Lacs+ Sukhdev Singh Brar IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 2,25,83,588 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Varinder Singla IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 31,75,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,31,564 ~ 2 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

