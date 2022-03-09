Almora (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Almora (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Almora Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Raghunath Singh Chauhan. The Almora seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

almora Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Joshi AAP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 15,59,052 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Arjun Singh Bhakuni SP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 6,31,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar BSP 0 Not Given 35 Rs 37,25,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhanu Prakash Joshi UKD 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 65,00,680 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Ram Uttarakhand Parivartan Party 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 2,29,273 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Sharma BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 3,50,95,856 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 22,86,193 ~ 22 Lacs+ Manoj Tewari INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 2,09,24,568 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kirola IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 80,16,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 8,42,497 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vinod Chandra Tiwari IND 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 14,69,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

almora Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raghunath Singh Chauhan BJP 0 Graduate 68 Rs 1,53,90,378 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhuwan Chandra Joshi IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 4,29,498 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Pande CPI(M) 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 27,28,163 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 46,000 ~ 46 Thou+ Jaswant Singh Adhikari SP 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 20,12,821 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kundan Singh Bisht UKD 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 60,45,295 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 2,05,800 ~ 2 Lacs+ Manoj Tewari INC 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 1,57,23,445 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,20,928 ~ 25 Lacs+ Mohd Habeeb IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 13,61,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Prakash Chandra Bhatt IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 30,29,797 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Rekha Dhasmana UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 28,33,367 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Tamta BSP 0 Doctorate 39 Rs 69,83,587 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Virendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 60,29,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 27,80,000 ~ 27 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

almora Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manoj Tiwari INC 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 54,87,180 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 2,13,313 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ad. Govind Lal Verma UPP 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 36,29,552 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun Bhakuni SP 0 Graduate 0 Rs 8,95,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bala Devi IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 5,22,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswant Singh Adhikari IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 16,51,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Sharma IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 38,00,379 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nandan Ram Tamta IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 17,33,478 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Raghunath Singh Chauhan BJP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 55,63,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Shekhar Lakhchaura BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 95,78,200 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 13,73,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Shobha Joshi UtRM 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 43,46,249 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 24,97,340 ~ 24 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

