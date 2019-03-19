Allow certain welfare schemes to run for the poor: West Bengal govt to EC

The state government has urged the Election Commission (EC) to allow certain public welfare scheme of the government to run in the state for the benefit of the poor.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I have received some complaints regarding our Rupashree scheme, where families have not received funds for their daughters’ marriage. As the model code of conduct is in force, the funds could not be released now. I have asked my chief secretary to take up such complaints with the Election Commission. There should not be such a norm as this scheme was launched earlier. Families also fixed marriage dates based on almanac. They don’t fix marriage dates keeping election dates in mind.”

The CM said some people are lodging complaints with the EC so that this welfare schemes are stopped during the elections. “There is also another scheme of our government, which provides Rs 2,000 to families to cremate bodies of the deceased. Now, we cannot predict when a person will die. Therefore, this scheme should be allowed to run as it helps poor people cremate bodies of the deceased. We will ask the EC to allow these schemes, which were launched earlier, to continue. If we stop our schemes for three months because of elections, then the poor will suffer. Some people have lodged complaints to stop these schemes,” she added.