Allot us seats or will set up fourth front: BJP allies

Allies of the BJP have warned of the possibility of setting up a fourth electoral front if they do not get representation in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mahadev Jankar of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Sadabhau Khot of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana — both ministers in the state government — threatened to form a fourth front to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

“We are only seeking one seat each from BJP and Sena. They should take a decision on this soon, otherwise we can contemplate setting up of a fourth front,” Jankar said.

Khot and Jankar, along with RPI’s Ramdas Athawale and Shiv Sangram Pratisthan’s Vinayak Mete, had thrown their weight behind the BJP-Sena in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. They had also sided with the BJP when the party had decided to call off its alliance with the Sena. Now, with BJP and Sena joining hands again, both are having a difficult time accommodating the smaller allies.

Jankar, who had contested the 2014 polls from Baramati, is keen to contest from Madha. Similarly, Khot, who has floated his own party, Rayat Kranti Sanghatna, is keen on fighting from Hatkanangle.

Over the last month, the state has seen the BJP-Sena and Congress-NCP alliances being formalised after much deliberations. Prakash Ambedkar’s Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM as well as other like-minded parties now constitute the third front.

“Be it the BJP-Sena or the Congress-NCP, both take smaller parties for granted,” Jankar said.