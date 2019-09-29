Alliance with BJP intact: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the alliance with the BJP was intact. “The seat-sharing talks with BJP chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are going fine. The alliance is intact…,” said Uddhav while addressing a gathering of Sena leaders and hopeful candidates from 288 Assembly seats on Saturday.

“During Balasaheb’s last days, I had promised him that one day I will make a Shiv Sainik the Maharashtra chief minister. I will do everything possible to fulfill it,” he added.

The Sena chief further said that he wants power this time at any cost. “Though I have called interested candidates from 288 seats, it does not mean that the alliance will break,” said Uddhav, warning the poll aspirants that he doesn’t want any rebels after the seat-sharing with the BJP.

Speaking on the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, the Sena chief said, “Maharashtra never likes vendetta politics. We don’t approve taking revenge on anyone.”

Uddhav also recalled how some people attempted to arrest Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in 2000. Then, nobody came to us saying that don’t go to court as it would create a law and order situation, he added.

Mocking NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who resigned on Friday as MLA, Uddhav said, “I will not quit politics and will not do farming.”