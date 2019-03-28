Alliance candidate not decided yet; leaders of Cong, NCP discuss campaign plan for Pune Lok Sabha seat

As they wait for an announcement about the Congress candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, leaders of the party met their NCP counterparts on Wednesday to decide on a campaign strategy for the unnamed candidate.

Advertising

The Pune seat is contested by a Congress candidate as per the party’s seat-sharing arrangement with the NCP, which fields candidates for the three other Lok Sabha constituencies in Pune district. Click here for more election news

City Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe, along with party leaders Arvind Shinde and Kamal Vyavhare, discussed the campaign strategy with city NCP chief Chetan Tupe, Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, and party leaders Dilip Barate, Jaideo Gaikwad and Ankush Kakade.

The members of Peoples Republican Party also attended the meeting. The leaders of Congress and NCP also discussed the date on which the candidate will file his nomination.

The alliance is planning to hold joint election rallies with senior party leaders in the city, to campaign for the Congress candidate in Pune and for the NCP candidates in adjoining Baramati and Shirur constituencies, Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate for Pune seat, Girish Bapat, is likely to file his nomination on April 2. The BJP has also launched its election campaign in the city and the party held its first rally in Kothrud on Tuesday, which was attended by Union minister Prakash Javadekar.