Allahabad West (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Allahabad West (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Allahabad West Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sidharth Nath Singh. The Allahabad West seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

allahabad west Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adv. Sushmita Raghav AAP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,11,24,725 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,36,818 ~ 29 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Gupta IND 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 57,39,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajeet Kumar Chaudhary Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 24,41,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dilshad Ahmad National Democratic Peoples Front 0 Literate 30 Rs 31,900 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Ji Tripathi IND 1 Graduate 57 Rs 1,53,72,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulam Qadir BSP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 1,35,54,255 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Kamar Jahan IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 2,39,164 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar Singh Parivartan Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,53,35,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Richa Singh SP 16 Doctorate 35 Rs 37,72,356 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saklain Mushtak IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sidharth Nath Singh BJP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 32,38,97,885 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 7,60,35,288 ~ 7 Crore+ Tasleem Uddin INC 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 4,00,88,153 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 31,60,273 ~ 31 Lacs+

allahabad west Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sidharth Nath Singh BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 22,06,77,358 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 9,31,72,910 ~ 9 Crore+ Chandra Dev Singh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 90,55,773 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dakkhini Prasad Pragatisheel Samaj Party 0 Graduate 66 Rs 1,32,29,587 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Ji IND 1 Graduate 52 Rs 3,15,78,100 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hasan Akhlaq IND 1 Literate 48 Rs 59,30,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nadim Ahmad Awami Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nizamuddin IND 0 Illiterate 57 Rs 5,11,53,500 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pooja Pal BSP 3 Graduate 37 Rs 1,85,11,062 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,54,658 ~ 32 Lacs+ Raj Kumar Srivastava Vikas Party 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 10,05,702 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,54,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Reeta Devi IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 2,11,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Richa Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 13,07,557 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar RLD 1 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 10,31,700 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

allahabad west Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pooja Pal BSP 1 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,11,02,460 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 56,52,574 ~ 56 Lacs+ Akhilesh Kumar Singh IJP 0 Others 44 Rs 80,68,049 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 32,11,554 ~ 32 Lacs+ Atiq Ahmad AD 44 8th Pass 49 Rs 20,79,74,744 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 6,310 ~ 6 Thou+ Birju Sonkar RLM 0 Illiterate 34 Rs 75,500 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandan Singh PSJP 1 12th Pass 27 Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Ji Tripathi IND 1 Graduate 50 Rs 2,08,46,716 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,28,662 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jyoti Yadav SP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 4,18,225 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusum Lata JD(U) 0 Graduate 42 Rs 18,96,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mangalesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 2,22,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nagendra Singh LJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pappu IND 0 Not Given 47 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Sant AITC 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 56,95,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 2,340 ~ 2 Thou+ Ramesh Chandra IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 30,22,700 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,68,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramji Kesharwani BJP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 55,24,641 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ravi Prakash INC 5 12th Pass 70 Rs 1,98,54,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 627 ~ 6 Hund+ Roshan Lal LD 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 5,77,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 27,18,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 17,640 ~ 17 Thou+ Shagir Ahmad IND 1 Literate 54 Rs 61,94,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 8,85,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

