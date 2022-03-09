Allahabad South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Allahabad South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Allahabad South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. The Allahabad South seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

allahabad south Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alpana Nishad INC 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 33,91,562 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Altaf Ahmad AAP 9 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 6,79,571 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 31,97,134 ~ 31 Lacs+ Devendra Mishra Nagraha BSP 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 3,03,96,465 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 37,76,172 ~ 37 Lacs+ Gopal Swaroop Joshi IND 0 12th Pass 75 Rs 15,94,101 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Chandra Kesarwani Samyak Party 0 Literate 60 Rs 4,94,026 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamala Prasad Ambedkar Yug Party 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 40,75,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Farhan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 68,61,391 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) BJP 7 12th Pass 47 Rs 37,32,06,000 ~ 37 Crore+ / Rs 5,08,28,000 ~ 5 Crore+ Raish Chandra Shukla SP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 10,07,22,123 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,75,51,251 ~ 2 Crore+ Santosh Pal Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 5,09,062 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

allahabad south Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Parvez Ahmad SP 4 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,26,83,405 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,77,656 ~ 8 Lacs+ Balbhadra Prasad Pandey IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 15,39,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,05,79,336 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharaneedhar Pandey NCP 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 3,95,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshari Nath Tripathi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 77 Rs 2,76,41,516 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Chaurasia Urf Billu Badshah IND 2 Literate 31 Rs 57,700 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mithun Chandra IND 1 Literate 29 Rs 4,15,601 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo Julfikar Khan PECP 1 Literate 50 Rs 66,01,760 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Gopal BSP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 95,26,19,000 ~ 95 Crore+ / Rs 81,19,30,000 ~ 81 Crore+ Patrakar Raees Ahmad Khan LJP 1 Graduate 40 Rs 80,52,500 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Samar Bahadur Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,93,515 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Sonkar IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 82,251 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiva Ji Mishra IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 39,33,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Gupta RLM 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,67,659 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

