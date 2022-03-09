scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Allahabad South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Allahabad South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Allahabad South assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Allahabad South |
March 9, 2022 8:15:36 pm
Allahabad South Election Results 2022

Allahabad South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Allahabad South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. The Allahabad South seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad South ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

allahabad south Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Alpana Nishad INC 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 33,91,562 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Altaf Ahmad AAP 9 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 6,79,571 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 31,97,134 ~ 31 Lacs+
Devendra Mishra Nagraha BSP 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 3,03,96,465 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 37,76,172 ~ 37 Lacs+
Gopal Swaroop Joshi IND 0 12th Pass 75 Rs 15,94,101 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kailash Chandra Kesarwani Samyak Party 0 Literate 60 Rs 4,94,026 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamala Prasad Ambedkar Yug Party 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 40,75,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohammad Farhan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 68,61,391 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) BJP 7 12th Pass 47 Rs 37,32,06,000 ~ 37 Crore+ / Rs 5,08,28,000 ~ 5 Crore+
Raish Chandra Shukla SP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 10,07,22,123 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,75,51,251 ~ 2 Crore+
Santosh Pal Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 5,09,062 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Allahabad South candidate of from Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi Uttar Pradesh.

Allahabad South Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi
BJP

allahabad south Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi BJP 7 10th Pass 42 Rs 57,11,03,000 ~ 57 Crore+ / Rs 26,02,65,000 ~ 26 Crore+
Amir Hbib CPI 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 39,500 ~ 39 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Aqeelur Rahman Peace Party 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 17,26,631 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Arunesh Jaiswal RLD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 75,61,676 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Devendr Kumar Tiwari IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 4,50,126 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gaurav Pandey SHS 0 Graduate 41 Rs 1,65,76,353 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Kamala Prasad Ambedkar Yug Party 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Masooq Khan BSP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 10,76,27,968 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Parvez Ahmad SP 1 12th Pass 53 Rs 8,78,56,934 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,37,13,068 ~ 1 Crore+
Rais Ahmad Khan Parivartan Samaj Party 2 Graduate 43 Rs 1,82,85,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Rama Nand Shukla Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,19,30,263 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Chandra Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Chandra Bhartiya Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 17,26,035 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Samar Bahadur Sharma Pragatisheel Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,21,890 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay Singh Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 23,600 ~ 23 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Satish Kesharwani Rashtriya Apna Dal 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 16,74,446 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satyendra Kumar Kushwaha RPI 0 Graduate 36 Rs 2,66,048 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Savita Sahoo IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Prasad Verma IND 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 4,48,57,229 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,01,06,320 ~ 1 Crore+
Shiv Sharan IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 78,578 ~ 78 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Syed Afzaal Muzib All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 32 Rs 4,52,37,535 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Allahabad South candidate of from Parvez Ahmad Uttar Pradesh.

Allahabad South Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Parvez Ahmad
SP

allahabad south Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Parvez Ahmad SP 4 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,26,83,405 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,77,656 ~ 8 Lacs+
Balbhadra Prasad Pandey IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 15,39,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,05,79,336 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharaneedhar Pandey NCP 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 3,95,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Keshari Nath Tripathi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 77 Rs 2,76,41,516 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Kuldeep Chaurasia Urf Billu Badshah IND 2 Literate 31 Rs 57,700 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mithun Chandra IND 1 Literate 29 Rs 4,15,601 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mo Julfikar Khan PECP 1 Literate 50 Rs 66,01,760 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nand Gopal BSP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 95,26,19,000 ~ 95 Crore+ / Rs 81,19,30,000 ~ 81 Crore+
Patrakar Raees Ahmad Khan LJP 1 Graduate 40 Rs 80,52,500 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Samar Bahadur Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,93,515 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh Kumar Sonkar IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 82,251 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiva Ji Mishra IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 39,33,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Gupta RLM 1 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,67,659 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Allahabad South Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Allahabad South Assembly is also given here..

