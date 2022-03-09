scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Allahabad North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Allahabad North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Allahabad North assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Allahabad North |
March 9, 2022 8:15:39 pm
Allahabad North Election Results 2022

Allahabad North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Allahabad North Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai. The Allahabad North seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad North ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

allahabad north Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Anil IND 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 34,55,669 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anugrah Narain Singh INC 1 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 1,33,45,785 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Harshvardhan Bajpai BJP 2 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 8,67,02,441 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 53,70,184 ~ 53 Lacs+
Mo. Ali All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 56 Rs 81,31,100 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajeev Kumar Pandey Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 4,67,67,094 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ratan Srivastava Rashtravadi Vikas Party 0 Graduate 49 Rs 2,13,67,619 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+
Sandeep Yadav SP 35 Graduate 32 Rs 5,82,021 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay Goswami BSP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 7,39,68,606 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 9,62,27,230 ~ 9 Crore+
Sanjiv Mishra AAP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,69,95,316 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 90,03,771 ~ 90 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Allahabad North candidate of from Harshvardhan Bajpai Uttar Pradesh.

Allahabad North Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Harshvardhan Bajpai
BJP

allahabad north Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Harshvardhan Bajpai BJP 1 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 7,42,28,789 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Abhinav Srivastava IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 9,12,132 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,88,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Ajay Kumar RPI(A) 0 Graduate 53 Rs 13,21,038 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Amit BSP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 5,47,46,500 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,54,68,943 ~ 1 Crore+
Anshu Tripathi IND 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 7,39,283 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anugrah Narain Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 1,19,55,375 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashutoosh Bajpai Sarvajan Kalyan Loktantrik Party 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 5,500 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Badal Chatterjee IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 8,34,77,458 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 4,30,201 ~ 4 Lacs+
Bhaiya Ram Yadav IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 3,99,357 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhiraj Kumar Agrawal IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 66,97,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Indresh Kumar Sonkar IND 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 5,03,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Madhu Singh IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mrigank Shekhar Singh Lok Gathbandhan Party 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 13,55,400 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 37,200 ~ 37 Thou+
Praveen Kumar Srivastava IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pushpendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 41,227 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Yadav IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 32,01,075 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramakant IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 3,20,944 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ritesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 7,63,215 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shailendra Kumar Prajapati IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 1,46,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sharad Khare Rashtravadi Pratap Sena 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,62,157 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shaurya Deep IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 45,64,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunil Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 35 Rs 2,71,421 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunil Kumar Gupta Bharat Kranti Rakshak Party 2 8th Pass 41 Rs 29,60,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Udai Bhan Srivastava Rashtriya Bandhutwa Party 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 2,53,80,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Umesh Chandra Bahujan Awam Party 0 Graduate 64 Rs 40,60,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vindeshwari Prasad SHS 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 63,84,000 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 33,000 ~ 33 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Allahabad North candidate of from Anugrah Narayan Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Allahabad North Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Anugrah Narayan Singh
INC

allahabad north Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Anugrah Narayan Singh INC 1 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 63,34,685 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashish Kumar Bajpayee IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 64,600 ~ 64 Thou+ / Rs 53,200 ~ 53 Thou+
Dharmendr Kumar Pal RSMD 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 83,000 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Rajesh Srivastav (advocate) NLP 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 3,24,850 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harsh Vardhan Bajpeyi BSP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 6,13,93,850 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 72,11,238 ~ 72 Lacs+
Kaushal Anand Mishra Urf Dheeru IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 6,33,276 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Mahesh Sachan NCP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 40,07,188 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 4,08,762 ~ 4 Lacs+
Mamata IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 9,20,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar Srivastav RsAD 0 Literate 35 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Pravin Chandra RLM 0 Graduate 44 Rs 10,77,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Prakash RJPK 0 Graduate 26 Rs 17,15,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay IJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 5,65,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Sashank Tripathi SP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 5,56,66,008 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 17,32,000 ~ 17 Lacs+
Savitri Devi Tripathi LJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 5,51,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shashank Tiwari AITC 2 Post Graduate 29 Rs 1,95,089 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Uday Bhan Karwaria BJP 2 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 10,10,73,343 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,38,44,380 ~ 2 Crore+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Allahabad North Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Allahabad North Assembly is also given here.

