Allahabad North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Allahabad North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Allahabad North Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai. The Allahabad North seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad North ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

allahabad north Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil IND 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 34,55,669 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anugrah Narain Singh INC 1 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 1,33,45,785 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harshvardhan Bajpai BJP 2 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 8,67,02,441 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 53,70,184 ~ 53 Lacs+ Mo. Ali All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 56 Rs 81,31,100 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Kumar Pandey Akhil Bharatiya Socialist Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 4,67,67,094 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratan Srivastava Rashtravadi Vikas Party 0 Graduate 49 Rs 2,13,67,619 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Sandeep Yadav SP 35 Graduate 32 Rs 5,82,021 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Goswami BSP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 7,39,68,606 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 9,62,27,230 ~ 9 Crore+ Sanjiv Mishra AAP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,69,95,316 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 90,03,771 ~ 90 Lacs+

Allahabad North Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Allahabad North Election Result 2012

allahabad north Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anugrah Narayan Singh INC 1 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 63,34,685 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Kumar Bajpayee IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 64,600 ~ 64 Thou+ / Rs 53,200 ~ 53 Thou+ Dharmendr Kumar Pal RSMD 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 83,000 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Rajesh Srivastav (advocate) NLP 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 3,24,850 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harsh Vardhan Bajpeyi BSP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 6,13,93,850 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 72,11,238 ~ 72 Lacs+ Kaushal Anand Mishra Urf Dheeru IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 6,33,276 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mahesh Sachan NCP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 40,07,188 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 4,08,762 ~ 4 Lacs+ Mamata IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 9,20,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Srivastav RsAD 0 Literate 35 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pravin Chandra RLM 0 Graduate 44 Rs 10,77,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash RJPK 0 Graduate 26 Rs 17,15,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay IJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 5,65,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sashank Tripathi SP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 5,56,66,008 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 17,32,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Savitri Devi Tripathi LJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 5,51,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashank Tiwari AITC 2 Post Graduate 29 Rs 1,95,089 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uday Bhan Karwaria BJP 2 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 10,10,73,343 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,38,44,380 ~ 2 Crore+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

