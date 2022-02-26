All three CM candidates to necessitate by-elections

WITH two sitting MPs contesting the Assembly elections and Charanjit Singh Channi contesting from two segments, all three chief ministerial candidates in fray may necessitate by-elections in Punjab after results are declared on March 10.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the sitting MP from Ferozepur, has thrown his hat in the ring from Jalalabad segment. He is a former MLA from the segment, considered his pocket borough, and had contested 2019 Lok Sabha election by vacating the seat. Sukhbir is the CM candidate of Akali Dal.

If he wins, he will necessitate Lok Sabha by-election. In five years, Sukhbir has contested three elections and already necessitated a by-election from Jalalabad Assembly segment in 2019.

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Singh Mann, the CM candidate of AAP, is in fray from Dhuri. If he wins, there would be a by-election in AAP stronghold of Sangrur. If AAP does not form the government, then Mann may not vacate his seat. In that case, there would be a by-election from Dhuri.

“I do not think Mann would like to continue in Punjab if the AAP fails to wrest power. He would like to be in Lok Sabha, where he takes on the Prime Minister. He becomes popular nationwide. He would not like to be a party of Assembly. That is what I understand,” said a leader adding that this became a part of the narrative in Dhuri also where opponents told the voters that he would abandon them if he does not become the CM.

Channi, the incumbent CM and Congress’s CM face, is contesting election from two segments, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. If he wins both, then he would have to vacate one necessitating a by-election.

“If all three get elected from all four seats, then there were will be at least three by-elections. The by-elections would have to be conducted within six months after vacating of the constituency,” a leader said.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has not declared any CM candidate for their NDA alliance. Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) too has not declared any CM candidate but BS Rajewal is considered a frontrunner.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, a Rajya Sabha MP, has contested the Assembly elections from Qadian. His term in the Upper House comes to an end on April 9. If he wins on March 10, then he would not be able to take oath as MLA, unless he resigns from Rajya Sabha.