‘All the initiatives were successful, not just one’

UT Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar who is also the Returning Officer speaks with The Indian Express on new initiatives that were taken this Lok Sabha elections in Chandigarh.

What were the major challenges in holding free and fair polls?

Well, I can’t think of any major challenges. All the preparations were done well in advance. We had already trained the staff and procured all the material which was required. We kept complete transparency and the media was briefed from time to time.

Even to acquaint the people with the system, we kept the test machines at places where residents’ welfare associations said. And we got an overwhelming response. One lakh people tested and learnt how to use the VVPAT machines. In a way, they had already done the rehearsal how to vote. We had a lot of participation from men in this VVPat thing. I am thankful to the political parties, our chief electoral officer A K Sinha and all our officials involved in the election process.

What new initiatives were taken this time?

We had a number of activities under SVEEP. We had an interesting cricket match of persons with disabilities under the SVEEP where they played while sitting on wheelchairs. It showed their zeal. And there were a number of persons with disability voters who turned out in large numbers to vote this election. Then we had selfie points at polling stations where voters could click selfies with inked fingers.

Another thing which we did was we engaged the school students, NSS volunteers, who managed the crowd at polling booths really well. I myself spent 45 minutes at a polling booth to see how beautifully the students were managing. They were not just guiding people but also offering them water, wheelchairs and other stuff.

Another new initiative which got an overwhelming response from people was the pink booths and all-PWD booth. We decided to have an all- women staff at three polling booths and a booth managed by the disabled.

We ensured that election duty certificates are given out to the policemen deployed here for the election. Irrespective of any place from where they belong in the country, they could vote at the polling station they were deployed with these EDCs.

Which initiative was the most successful?

All the initiatives were successful, not just one. We took a number of unique initiatives like we tied up with schools and children were given sankalp patras where they would ask their parents to vote. The sankalp patra was a kind of document where children will “ask are you a good citizen, will you vote this election” and then the parent had to sign on it, saying “yes, I will vote”. We got 1,000 such signed sankalp patras and that was a huge campaign to spread awareness among people to vote.

Then, various flash mobs, nukkar nataks were held and we had a lot of creativity by the private companies. We had a meeting with almost all the stakeholders. Like in the meeting with the doctors, they decided to put that stamp on prescription of the patients to vote this general election. To attract the voters, we also had a cappella concept – where the boy made a musical composition on asking people to vote without using any instruments. It was played at the cinemas in every show.

What all was done to woo the voters?

Hotel and restaurant owners came forward to offer discounts to people who would vote. Several laboratories and medicos also did that. Then we will be honouring all voters who dropped in first at the polling booth, first women voters and all voters above 100.

Also, I would mention we organised a number of concerts. We engaged actors Ayushman Khurana and Vivek Dahiya. And the best part was the most of it was sponsored; the administration wasn’t required to spend anything, like at the concert at Elante.

How much manpower did it take to hold the polls here?

If we include police officials and all other polling staff, then I will say around 10,000 officials were involved in the entire election process.