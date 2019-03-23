All Opposition parties in Punjab A, B, C, D teams of Congress: Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is “emerging again” in Punjab and all political parties have joined hands only to “compete with us and our alliance partner BJP,” party President Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday said.

“Parties like the Aam Admi Party (AAP), SAD (Taksali) or those in the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) – they all are A, B, C, D teams of Congress. They all have a single motive to defeat us. But this time we will register a historic win in Punjab as people will vote against two years of non-performance of the Congress government,” Sukhbir, who in Dhuri and Sunam areas of Sangrur, said.

This is for the first time that Sukhbir has echoed the BJP leaders who claim that all the opposition parties were joining hands with the sole motive of “defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“This election is very special as it is for choosing the prime minister of our country and we need to give Narendra Modi a second term. He is a PM with an economic agenda and he has brought changes in the country in the last 5 years that could not happen for decades together. The vehicle is moving at a fast pace and we should not put brakes to it and rather should accelerate its speed,” Sukhbir said.

The former deputy chief minister said that in 2017 Assembly polls in Punjab, Congress “had spread propaganda against us and still our vote share was 31 per cent” against 37 per cent of the Congress. “Now people know how Congress betrayed them in the past two years. We will get a historic mandate from Punjab this time. We will declare the names of the contestants by March 31”.

Of the 13 seats in Punjab, the SAD is contesting on 10 while its ally BJP is contesting from three seats.

Talking about the protests by teachers, Sukhbir said that during the SAD-BJP rule, “they used to climb on water tanks quickly, why not now?”

He was accompanied by SAD MLA Parminder Dhindsa. Talking about Parminder’’s father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s statement that he will not contest the polls, Sukhbir said, “I repeat yet again that Dhindsaji is a fatherly figure for me and I appeal to him to be active in politics yet again”.

Sukhbir even challenged AAP state president Bhagwant Mann to contest against SAD MP Harsimrat Badal and “test his popularity”