All in Pawar family: 5 members either in Lok Sabha or state assembly

This Assembly election has seen at least 50 new MLAs coming from various political families of Maharashtra cutting across party lines, with the Pawar family in the lead.

It has now five members either in Lok Sabha or the state Assembly.

While family patriarch and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar is drawing praises for his aggressive campaigning at the age of 79, which has enhanced the numbers and reputation of the NCP, nephew Ajit has won the Baramati seat for the seventh consecutive time, that too with the highest margin of votes.

Pawar’s grandson Rohit defeated a minister in his very first election in Karjat-Jamkhed seat. Rohit is Ajit’s nephew.

Another close relative Ranajagjitsinh Patil was elected from Tuljapur Assembly seat on a BJP ticket. Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is a Lok Sabha MP.

Among around 50 such MLAs, 25 belong to families with Congress and NCP background, while four are Shiv Sena. Around 20 MLAs come from families with BJP affiliation.

Late chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s family, follows the Pawars close on heels in sending their members to the Vidhan Sabha. Elder son Amit Deshmukh won for the third consecutive time, while youngest Dheeraj won his maiden Assembly poll, both on Congress tickets from Latur district.

Like the Deshmukh brothers, Baban and Sanjay Shinde have been elected MLAs from Solapur district on NCP tickets. Baban has been elected from Madha seat, while Sanjay from Karmala seat, both for third consecutive time.

Bhor MLA Sangram Thopte is the son-in-law of Baban.

Like brothers, a father-son duo has also made it to the state Assembly. Hitendra Thakur of Bahujan Vikas Agadhi has been elected from Virar seat, while son Kshitij from Nalasopara seat.

Among other political families of Maharashtra, Chavans too have a place. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan won from Bhokar seat on a Congress ticket. He is the son of former CM Shankarrao Chavan who was also the Union home minister.

Another former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has won from Karad South seat. Both his parents are MPs from Satara district.

Besides, former CM Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti has been elected from Solapur central seat on a Congress ticket for the third consecutive time.

BJP MP Narayan Rane said this is not dynasty politics. “If they are interested in politics, possess elective merit, then there is nothing wrong in fielding the sons and daughters from political families… We should have more youngsters in politics,” he said.

Among others include:

Satara MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale is the son of former Satara MLA Abhaysinhraje.

Randhir Savarkar, who has been elected from Akola east, is nephew of Akola MP Sanjay Dhotre, also a Union Minister of State.

Aditi Tatkare (28), who won from Shrivardhan seat, is the daughter of Raigad’s NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.

Sunil Kamble, who has been elected from Pune cantonment seat, is the brother of former BJP minister Dilip Kamble.

Akash Fundkar has been elected from Khamgaon seat, while his uncle Rajesh Ekde from neighbouring Malkapur seat.

In Kolhapur south seat, Ruturaj Patil, nephew of Congress MLC Satej Patil, has been elected on a Congress ticket.

Former CM and BJP MP Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh has been elected from Kanakavali seat.

State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam’s son Yogesh has been elected from Dapoli seat on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Chandrapur’s Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar’s wife Pratibha has been elected from Warora seat.

State NCP leader Jayant Patil has been elected from Ichalkaranji seat, while his nephew Prajakt Tanpure from Rahuri seat in Ahmednagar.

BJP Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s son Santosh has been elected from Bhokardan seat.

Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been elected from Kopari-Pachpakhad seat, while son Srikant from Kalyan seat.

Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil’s father Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has been elected from Shirdi seat. Both were in Congress, but switched to BJP before the Lok Sabha elections.

State Legislative Council speaker Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar’s son-in-law Rahul Narvekar has been elected on a BJP ticket from Colaba seat. Nimbalkar is with the NCP.