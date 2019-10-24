All Gujarat Congress posts, except president’s, dissolved

A day before the counting of votes to the six assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 21, the All India Congress Committee dissolved the posts of all office bearers and executive committee of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) except the state president’s post on Wednesday.

The results to the six seats of Radhanpur, Bayad, Tharad, Luna-wada, Amraiwadi and Kheralu, will be declared on Thursday.

A letter dated October 23 signed by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Congress president has approved the proposal for dissolving the office bearers and executive committee of GPCC. The PCC president will remain the same”. A new organisational set up is to be set up soon. GPCC president is Amit Chavda.