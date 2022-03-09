Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Aligarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjeev Raja. The Aligarh seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

aligarh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dileep Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 7,40,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshav Dev IND 3 Literate 46 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Salman Imtiaz INC 9 Post Graduate 31 Rs 32,594 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Monika Thapar AAP 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 14,12,561 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukta Raja BJP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,59,74,190 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 47,94,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ Ramgopal IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 34,10,368 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 11,45,760 ~ 11 Lacs+ Razia Khan BSP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 84,30,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Renuka Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 5,63,400 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 7,72,837 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zafar Alam SP 1 Graduate Professional 76 Rs 46,42,92,000 ~ 46 Crore+ / Rs 75,23,000 ~ 75 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Aligarh candidate of from Sanjeev Raja Uttar Pradesh. Aligarh Election Result 2017

aligarh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjeev Raja BJP 5 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 56,62,520 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Goswami Lok Dal 0 Not Given 35 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. L.b Daya Shankar IND 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 42,50,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulzar Ahmad Peace Party 0 5th Pass 0 Rs 60,300 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshav Dev IND 0 Illiterate 40 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lav Kumar Bansal RLD 0 Graduate Professional 0 Rs 18,06,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohd. Arif BSP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,66,47,050 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 72,33,003 ~ 72 Lacs+ Prem Pal RPI(A) 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,35,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 4,03,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 32,05,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zafar Alam SP 0 Graduate 72 Rs 40,94,69,000 ~ 40 Crore+ / Rs 3,06,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Aligarh candidate of from Zafar Aalam Uttar Pradesh. Aligarh Election Result 2012

aligarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Zafar Aalam SP 0 Graduate 67 Rs 18,63,92,000 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 85,21,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ Manjroo JD(U) 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 10,01,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Afzaal IPP 0 Literate 29 Rs 2,167 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Jindal AITC 0 Graduate 56 Rs 8,50,623 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashu VIP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 1,200 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashutosh Varshney BJP 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 9,72,87,400 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 6,70,42,139 ~ 6 Crore+ Bhooprakash Mahaur JKP 1 10th Pass 41 Rs 27,18,682 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Bhoora Khan IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 26,58,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ C.p.gupta RSD 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,55,67,332 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,01,120 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dalsher Alias Dilsher LJP 0 Literate 37 Rs 11,94,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Farid Ahmad Qureshi LD 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 27,10,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Geeta Mahaur IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 63,000 ~ 63 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyan Chandra IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 63,02,001 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Jiyauddin IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 3,81,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 15,68,374 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ L.p.s.ramsevakanand RMGP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,22,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lutfur Rehman Sherwani PECP 2 Post Graduate 38 Rs 49,60,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 3,02,246 ~ 3 Lacs+ Md. Zesaan QED 0 Doctorate 35 Rs 2,61,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 2,63,550 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravikar Alias Ravikar Arya IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 77,09,917 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 26,70,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Sanjay Sharma BSP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 3,46,54,042 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,49,774 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sanjeev Kumar Varshney IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 14,94,092 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 77,463 ~ 77 Thou+ Sayra RLM 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,99,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Anita Devi ASP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 1,11,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Akhil Bharatiya Muslim League (Secular) 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,05,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veerpal Singh LPSP 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,27,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Thakur SHS 1 8th Pass 0 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Kr. Sharma INC 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 53,59,168 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 8,35,573 ~ 8 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Aligarh Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Aligarh Assembly is also given here..