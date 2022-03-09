Aliganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Aliganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Aliganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Satya Pal Singh. The Aliganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

aliganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anurag Singh IND 3 Graduate 41 Rs 3,69,400 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Singh Rathore IND 4 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,25,01,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Gaurav Rathore IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 11,47,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Alias Rahul Kumar Pathak AAP 3 12th Pass 40 Rs 29,60,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Brajesh IND 2 Graduate 55 Rs 2,31,43,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,30,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rameshwar Singh Yadav SP 8 10th Pass 70 Rs 23,96,35,084 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 14,44,619 ~ 14 Lacs+ Samyak Chandra IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 6,21,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saood Ali Khan Alias Junaid Miyan BSP 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 6,95,46,786 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Satyapal Singh Rathore BJP 1 10th Pass 64 Rs 7,50,05,001 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chandra INC 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 9,61,90,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 3,35,207 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vakil Shah IND 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 7,21,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

aliganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satya Pal Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,42,70,061 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,90,045 ~ 24 Lacs+ Awadhpal Singh Yadav BSP 36 12th Pass 56 Rs 2,43,83,005 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Dilip Kumar IND 2 8th Pass 48 Rs 26,14,826 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gurudev Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 39,50,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harvesh IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,98,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Mishra IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 1,71,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh IND 0 Graduate 0 Rs 2,35,300 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Pal Singh Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,49,82,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Phool Singh IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvedra Singh IND 3 Graduate 36 Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Brijesh IND 4 Post Graduate 50 Rs 91,30,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ram Kishore Mahan Dal 21 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,95,69,576 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 70,90,487 ~ 70 Lacs+ Rameshwar Singh Yadav SP 4 10th Pass 65 Rs 15,99,04,238 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 38,77,840 ~ 38 Lacs+ Sukhvir IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

aliganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rameshwar Singh SP 27 10th Pass 58 Rs 10,03,79,697 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 12,99,441 ~ 12 Lacs+ Gautam IND 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 2,17,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Pratap Singh NCP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,50,97,226 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jahar Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 76 Rs 94,52,607 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishan Pal Singh IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 12,49,770 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Mahrun Nisha MD 0 Graduate 30 Rs 16,32,542 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Meena Maheshwari BC 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moh.uvaid Khan RLM 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 12,66,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Kishore JKP 0 Doctorate 48 Rs 1,10,86,818 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,61,257 ~ 7 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Mishra Alias Atal IND 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 3,14,568 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajjanpal Singh INC 0 Graduate 62 Rs 69,10,436 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 1,54,215 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rambabu Singh JKM 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 29,91,224 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanghmitra Maurya BSP 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 99,42,199 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 1,49,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satendra Kumar JD(U) 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 15,04,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

