Toggle Menu
Ali-Bajrangbali row: BJP asks Azam Khan to ‘mind his language’https://indianexpress.com/elections/ali-bajrangbali-row-bjp-asks-azam-khan-to-mind-his-language-5674588/

Ali-Bajrangbali row: BJP asks Azam Khan to ‘mind his language’

Azam Khan waded into a controversy Friday, saying “in place of Ali and Bajrangbali, it should be Bajrang Ali. Bajrang Ali todd day dushman ki neli (Bajrang Ali will destroy our enemies’ bones).”

I am BJP's item girl, says Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

The BJP Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his controversial “Bajrang Ali “ remark, accusing him of trying to flare up communal tension and asking him to mind his language. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain asked Khan to choose his words wisely.

“With his ‘Bajrang Ali’ comment, he has insulted both Hinduism and Islam. The only suggestion I have for him is ‘zuban sambhal ke’ (mind your language). Both Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav have been taught lessons for his comments in the past,” he said at a press conference.

“The fear of defeat in their (opposition’s) language is very much visible. All they serve to the country is lies,” he added.

Khan waded into a controversy Friday, saying “in place of Ali and Bajrangbali, it should be Bajrang Ali. Bajrang Ali todd day dushman ki neli (Bajrang Ali will destroy our enemies’ bones).”

Khan made the remark after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between ‘Ali’, a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, the Hindu god Hanuman, during a rally in Meerut recently. Finding Yogi guilty of violating the model code of conduct, the Election Commission served a show cause notice on him.

With PTI inputs

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 All eyes on Mulayam family: Of five seats, Kannauj, Firozabad likely to see tough fight
2 Protecting EVMs from Maoist threat, Odisha poll officials hike 15 km through forests, hills
3 Companies must declare leave on voting day: IT workers