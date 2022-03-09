Aldona (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Aldona (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Aldona Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Glenn John Vijay Ambrose E. Souza Ticlo. The Aldona seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

aldona Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Carlos Alvares Ferreira INC 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 21,42,77,799 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 12,44,176 ~ 12 Lacs+ Glenn John Vijay Ambrose E Souza Ticlo BJP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 14,91,63,839 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 4,19,20,121 ~ 4 Crore+ Govind Govenkar SHS 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 12,92,575 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Kandolkar AITC 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 12,00,39,562 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 6,40,80,338 ~ 6 Crore+ Mahesh Satelkar AAP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 39,75,220 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Pooja Mayekar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,52,57,877 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,29,436 ~ 19 Lacs+

aldona Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Glenn John Vijay Ambrose E. Souza Ticlo BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 9,91,78,678 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 2,34,93,317 ~ 2 Crore+ Amarnath Panjikar INC 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 5,82,36,239 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anandrao Narayanrao Nagvenkar IND 0 Graduate 58 Rs 1,30,55,037 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Vithu Satelakr Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 38 Rs 29,60,313 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Osbert D Cunha NCP 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rosy Ursula D Souza AAP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 87,84,333 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 9,90,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Aldona candidate of from Ticlo Glenn J V A E Souza Goa. Aldona Election Result 2012

aldona Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ticlo Glenn J V A E Souza BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 7,45,11,145 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,39,59,475 ~ 2 Crore+ Dayanand Narvekar INC 2 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 12,77,44,744 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 5,84,62,981 ~ 5 Crore+ Julius Pereira GSRP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 27,84,500 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Vasudev Panjikar IND 0 Graduate 57 Rs 25,02,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Wilfred Dsouza AITC 0 Graduate Professional 84 Rs 6,37,72,855 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

