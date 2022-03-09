Alapur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Alapur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Alapur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Aneeta. The Alapur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Alapur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Alapur Sc candidate of from Aneeta Uttar Pradesh. Alapur (sc) Election Result 2017

alapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aneeta BJP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 10,37,549 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ Asha Ram IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 2,04,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotelal Peace Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 50,500 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ R C Gond Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 24,84,968 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ Raj Kumar Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 2,20,45,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajmani Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 17,10,757 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ramesh Kumar Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sangeeta SP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 38,46,505 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 20,50,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Sumpatti Devi IND 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 20,91,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tribhuwan Dutt BSP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 3,43,50,575 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,41,305 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Alapur Sc candidate of from Bheem Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Alapur (sc) Election Result 2012

alapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bheem Prasad SP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 22,33,676 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anita Bhaska MADP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 70,500 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singar IND 2 5th Pass 56 Rs 4,25,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Amit Kumar RLM 0 Graduate 25 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar JPS 0 Graduate 28 Rs 3,71,105 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indravati MD 0 Literate 38 Rs 41,000 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswant PECP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Ram IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jayram Vimal INC 0 Not Given 46 Rs 11,40,625 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 3,54,060 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satya Narayan BRPP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneel Kumar NYP 0 Literate 28 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar ARVP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,01,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tribhuvan Dutt BSP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,22,86,847 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,12,74,880 ~ 1 Crore+ Triveni Ram BJP 1 8th Pass 61 Rs 5,92,349 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishram RUC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Alapur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Alapur (sc) Assembly is also given here..