Akhilesh’s dig at Maurya: Stool waale minister cheated Sirathu

Campaigning for Apna Dal(K) leader Pallavi Patel in Sirathu in Kaushambi district, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at her rival and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, accusing him of cheating the people of his constituency.

He also took a dig at the BJP leader, calling him “stool waale minister”.

The SP chief said that Maurya was denied the chief ministership and was relegated to being a minister who was made to sit on a stool.

“The BJP leader, who is a stool-wala minister, has cheated the people of Sirathu… He is an amazing stool minister who built roads that kept breaking. And you must remember the time when someone went to inaugurate a road with a coconut. The road cracked, but not the coconut. What kind of stool minister is he?” Akhilesh said.

“I have heard that the stool minister once forgot he is a stool minister. He went to the CM’s office and sat there when the CM wasn’t there. He put his own seat, and held a meeting… But when Baba CM found out that someone sat in his office, the journalists from Lucknow know that the chair was thrown away, and so was the seat,” Akhilesh said. “He was claiming to be Sirathu’s son. The stool minister. What help has he extended to our youths? Has your future been ruined or not?” he added.

Seeking votes Pallavi Patel, who is contesting on SP symbol, Akhilesh called her “bahu of Sirathu” and said, “She could have contested on her party’s symbol too, but I asked her to contest on the cycle symbol. It is yours and my responsibility to give her samman (respect).”

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna’s son meets Akhilesh on poll eve

A day before polling for the fourth phase for the UP assembly elections begins, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank Joshi met SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who tweeted a photograph of the meeting and captioned it as a “courtesy call”.

Joshi (72) is a BJP MP from Prayagraj. She joined the BJP after leaving the Congress in 2016 and was elected to the Vidhan Sabha from Lucknow Cantt seat.

She later contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won. Joshi was reportedly seeking a BJP ticket for her son from the Lucknow Cantt seat, but the party decided to field UP Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak. There were reports that Joshi had said that she would resign as an MP if her son was denied a ticket. However, after the ticket went to Pathak, she said she respects the party’s decision. (ENS)