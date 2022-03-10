Akhilesh’s best proves to be not good enough

In the end, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav did not prove up to what was always going to be a Herculean task.

However, the 48-year-old, who took over the mantle from his formidable SP patron and father Mulayam Singh Yadav, put up the only challenge to the BJP, drawing crowds, shutting out in-house family squabbling contenders, and trying to distance himself from the “goondaism” baggage of his last government.

One of the biggest decisions taken by him, after tasting defeat in the 2017 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was not to align with former partners Congress and BSP. This time, Akhilesh made more strategic allies, smaller than the SP and bringing to his table tightly knit, calculated votes. These included Om Prakash Rajbhar’s SBSP, Mahan Dal led by Keshav Dev Maurya, Janwadi Party (Socialist) led by Sanjay Singh Chauhan, Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Apna Dal-Kamerawadi led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel’s mother Krishna Patel, and most importantly the RLD in western UP.

With the RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, a young leader emerging from a political and family crucible similar to Akhilesh’s, the SP chief appeared to have made a fortuitous choice.

The alliances though failed to bring to the SP fold the non-Yadav OBC votes it was hoping for, including in the RLD stronghold of western UP.

It was the support of the non-Yadav OBCs that had won the BJP its big win in 2017.

Akhilesh’s other success, in weaning away a host of big leaders from the BJP, including Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, ahead of the polls, also flopped. Swami Prasad himself lost, from Fazilnagar.

An SP leader said that as CM, Akhilesh had worked hard to project a pro-development image, putting in place work for Lucknow’s first Metro, and giving the state the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. “In the 2017 elections, our slogan was ‘kaam bolta hai (work talks)’. But we lost that election and realised that apart from development and delivering on promises, we need to get our caste calculations spot on to defeat the BJP,” the leader said.

While Akhilesh has virtually no opposition within the SP ranks, he can expect some blowback from failing to capitalise on many issues facing the ruling BJP, including Covid mismanagement, lockdown discontent, and joblessness.

Some of the questioning voices may come from within the family. When sister-in-law Aparna Yadav left for the BJP to nurture her own poll ambitions, Akhilesh had notably made no effort to retain her. During the campaign, the other family members too were almost invisible. Uncle Shivpal Yadav, who had rebelled over Akhilesh’s rise within the SP and formed his own party, had made a tame return – agreeing to not only contest on the SP symbol, but also be content with just two campaign appearances.

Even Mulayam, 84, who is ailing, remained largely out of public view. He appeared for campaigning once in Akhilesh’s seat Karhal (Mainpuri) and once in Malhani, to canvass for his close confidant late Parasnath Yadav’s son Lucky Yadav.

In sidelining the family, Akhilesh hoped to blunt the BJP’s repeated attacks of “pariwarwad (nepotism)”.

If the BJP wielded all its ammunition in the run-up to the polls – from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP chief J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others – the SP had almost only Akhilesh. He undertook 131 rallies, while keeping allies by his side to convey that the SP was not just a party of Yadavs.

SP insiders said Akhilesh was also at work to ensure any cracks were papered over. A senior leader said he personally reached out to those denied tickets and made them “promises for the future in order to ensure an SP government in the state”.

The 2022 loss marks Akhilesh’s third – after 2017 and 2019. He had won his first election in 2000, a bypoll for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. In 2009, he was appointed state president, replacing uncle Shivpal. Among his first steps was to make the party more appealing to youths, by trying to get rid of the tag of a “goonda raj” party. At 38, he became the youngest Chief Minister of UP in 2012.

After the 2017 loss, Akhilesh had returned to Parliament as an MP from Azamgarh.

In what will be the saving grace for Akhilesh, fighting his first Assembly election, he won by more than 60,000 votes from Karhal seat in Mainpuri – considered an SP bastion with a formidable number of Muslims and Yadavs – getting almost double the votes of his nearest BJP rival, S P S Baghel.