‘CM ji, hum samajh nahi sake’: Akhilesh pokes fun at Yogi over ‘cock a snook’ remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s attempt to take a dig at his rivals on Wednesday drew a snappy wisecrack from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the former’s ‘cock a snook’ remark.

Advertising

The SP leader’s quip came minutes after CM Adityanath accused Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati of indulging in nepotism and corruption while claiming that the people of Uttar Pradesh won’t vote for the alliance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“People of Uttar Pradesh will cock-a-snook at ‘Bua and Babua’ Alliance. Time for casteism, nepotism and corruption is over now and politically vigilant people of UP will make sure that 5 multiplied by zero results into zero this time,” CM Adityanath tweeted.

Responding to it, Yadav quipped that he could not understand the usage of “cock a snook” and asked CM Adityanath to explain it in Hindi. He even asked him to “perform it” so that people can take a cue out of it and do the same.

मुख्य मंत्री जी हम समझ नहीं सके! आप हिंदी में “cock a snook” का मतलब बता दीजिए या बेहतर यह होगा कि आप इसको कर के दिखा दीजिए ताकि जनता भी समझ जाए उन्हें क्या करना है। https://t.co/MbnLRh5uNH — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 13, 2019

For the Lok Sabha polls, the SP has joined hands with the BSP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh. The alliance has, however, decided not to field candidates from the Congress strongholds of Rae Bareli and Amethi. Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BSP will contest 38, SP 37 and RLD three seats.