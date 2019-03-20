Akhilesh tweets alliance ‘logo’ made by supporter

SAMAJWADI PARTY chief Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday tweeted a picture with a slogan showing symbols of SP-BSP alliance designed by a party supporter. With the title, ‘Saathi’ in Hindi, ‘Sa’ from initials of cycle and ‘Thee’ for last word of haathi (elephant), the picture shows the trunk of an elephant and the half of the wheel of a bicycle.

The picture is accompanied by a slogan: “Mahagathbandhan se Mahaparivartan”.

In two tweets with the picture and the slogan, Akhilesh wrote, “Itihas Chakra. Impressed by the creativity and the creator of this thought.”

Impressed by the creativity and the creator of this thought. pic.twitter.com/f9vYi7nE8n — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 19, 2019

When contacted, the artist who conceptualised and drew the logo, Satyesh Yadav, said, he believes in the SP’s ideology and has been working for the party for two years now. “I regularly draw and share my content with Akhilesh bhaiyya. He is an inspiration to me and I believe in his policies and the Samajwadi ideology,” said 28-year-old Satyesh, who is a lawyer at Lucknow and belongs to Faizabad. Click for more election news

He said he expects no monetary remuneration for the designs he makes for the SP. “I don’t do it for the money. I do it because I believe in the party’s ideology and Akhilesh ji’s work,” Satyesh, who said his father is a faculty member at Lucknow University, told The Indian Express.

Asked if he feels it was a good idea for the SP to ally with the BSP, he said, “The alliance is perfect. It as the only way to move forward against the BJP. The two parties believe in helping people and it is natural for them to ally for the upcoming polls,” he said.