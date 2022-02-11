Akhilesh Yadav: Those running cars over farmers get bail while Azam Khan is in jail for ‘petty crimes’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday that in Uttar Pradesh, those who ran vehicles over farmers got bail while his party MP Azam Khan was jailed for offences such as the theft of buffaloes, goats and books.

Akhilesh was campaigning for Azam and his son Abdullah Khan, party candidates in Rampur Sadar and Swar seats respectively, aboard his ‘chunav rath’ for the Assembly elections. He was referring to the Allahabad High Court’s granting bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in a case where his car ran over four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri last year.

Alleging harassment, the former chief minister said that Azam had set up a university and was working in the field of education, but the BJP government booked him on “fabricated” charges. Azam, who has over 80 criminal cases including those related to land-grabbing registered against him, has been in jail for over two years. His wife and Abdullah too were in jail as co-accused in some of these cases. Both are now out on bail.

Akhilesh also took a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘garmi nikaal denge’ remark, asking whether he was some sort of compressor. Adityanath, while addressing a virtual rally for Rampur on Wednesday, took potshots at Azam, saying “Rampur me garmi shaant ho gayi (the heat has subsided in Rampur)” and that land-grabbing had been stopped.

Commenting on the BJP ally Apna Dal (S) fielding Haider Ali against Abdullah, Akhilesh called him a “borrowed candidate”. Ali had got a Congress ticket before the Apna Dal announced him as its candidate in Swar.