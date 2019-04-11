Akhilesh Yadav slams PM Modi for seeking votes in name of Balakot

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes in the name of Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike saying said the Indian Air Force pilot who was held captive in Pakistan was released because of pressure from America.

Advertising

Addressing an election rally in Etah, Akhilesh said, “Agar seemaon pe sawaal pooch le toh BJP kahegi yeh rashtravirodhi hain. BJP kispe vote maang rahi thee Pulwama aur Balakot pe vote maang rahe they. Abhi F16 ka, hum BJP kee baat maane, ya America kee baat maane? Agar America nahi chahta toh aapka pilot, jo Pakistan mein gira tha, toh aapka pilot waapas nahi aata. Woh America ne waapas kiya. Agar aap yeh kehte ho ki aapki taaqat thee isliye pilot waapas aaya. Hum janna chahte hai ki jab America hee keh raha hai ki F16 nahi gira hai, toh hum kiski baat maane… Koi ginti nahi (If you raise questions about the situation on the borders, they call you anti-national. The BJP is seeking votes in the name of Balakot and Pulwama. About F16, do we believe what the BJP is saying or what America is saying? If America did not want, then our pilot who was captive in Pakistan would not have returned. America returned him. We want to know that if the America is saying that an F16 did not fall, who do we believe? There is no count).”

He also spoke about the blast at ordnance factory in Kanpur on Tuesday in which a person was killed and eight others were injured. “In Kanpur, a cannon was being tested by the Defence Department. Tell me what kind of cannons are these people making in Kanpur? The engineer must have died because fake material must have been used in its making. Who is responsible? The BJP should answer,” Akhilesh said.

Read: Opposition arithmetic weighs heavy on BJP in western UP

The SP chief also asked why the BJP was silent on the death of its MLA in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. “The BJP said they will finish Naxalism. If you have read today’s paper, you must have seen the state of the car in which the BJP MLA was traveling. That is not a story for the BJP that one of their MLAs died in a Naxal attack with some security personnel… We want to know how when the BJP has its government at the Centre and all the resources, how can a BJP MLA be killed by Naxals. Will we get answers for this? If anything is responsible, it is the BJP’s flawed polices,” Akhilesh said.

He slammed the government for not releasing caste census and said “they are scared of releasing the data because they fear people will demand their rights if they do so”. “If there is no count of people, then policies cannot be formulated,” he said.

Click here for more election news

Akhilesh also spoke about the BJP’s move to give 10 per cent reservation to economically backward sections in the general category. “Why were the reservation rules changed and for whom… Today, those with fewer numbers are taking more of the resources, while those with bigger numbers are left with little and are quiet,” he said, calling the BJP’s manifesto “dhoka patr”.

Akhilesh also claimed that meat export from Uttar Pradesh increased since the BJP came to power in the state.