Uttar Pradesh: SP, BSP rally forces, say don’t fall to bids to ‘confuse’

ADDRESSING a joint rally in Azamgarh, leaders of the gathbandhan of the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD Wednesday said their prospects were improving daily, dismissing the BJP’s claims.

Speaking first, BSP chief Mayawati said, “Our prospects are improving… The prospects will further improve in the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.”

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh also addressed the rally, held at the Azamgarh Muslim Education and Welfare Trust ground. In his speech, Akhilesh claimed it had been a “rain of votes” for the gathbandhan so far, and this would continue.

Asking the crowd to ensure a “historic win” for Akhilesh, the gathbandhan candidate from Azamgarh, Mayawati said they should vote thinking she herself was in the race. She said their alliance had caused “BJP leaders to lose sleep” and slammed Narendra Modi’s description of them as “mahamilawati”. “It is the Prime Minister who is mahamilawati (highly adulterated).”

Noting that both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were scheduled to address rallies in eastern UP, Mayawati said, “I feel after they get to know that such a big gathering has happened here of the alliance, they might cancel the programme. And even if they come, they may go back after getting entertained by the BJP candidate (referring to BJP candidate and Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’),” Mayawati said.

Explained Trying to remove alliance doubts Hoping to play on the decades-old bad blood between SP and BSP, PM Modi and CM Adityanath have been saying the alliance would not last long. Having spotted an opportunity in the gathbandhan, Akhilesh and Maya have been fighting back, with the BSP chief declaring Tuesday that they would be together for the Assembly polls in the state as well.

With Modi’s speeches in Uttar Pradesh seen as trying to drive a wedge between the SP and BSP, Mayawati said Akhilesh considers her “his elder”, and warned voters that the PM might try to “create more confusion in the days to come”. “Modi’s good days are over and bad days are staring him in the face,” she said, while also accusing the Congress of having the same “chaal charan (nature and character)” as the BJP.

Akhilesh, who also asked for a win by a large margin, said Modi had become a ‘chowkidar’, and voters should snatch away his ‘chowki (pedestal)’.

Ajit Singh appealed to people to vote out “the government of liars”.

In her speech, Mayawati also accused the BJP of “carrying out a dacoity” in Akhilesh’s home and creating a division between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav to cut the SP’s votes. “This saazish (conspiracy) won’t work,” she said.

With the BJP wooing caste leaders ahead of polls, the BSP chief said the BJP and Congress couldn’t stand it that she had made a government in UP bringing together Dalits, Adivasis, other backwards, and poor among the upper castes in 2007. She said the BJP was roping in “selfish people” of different communities and using them to divide people and cut votes of other parties. “Somewhere they have roped in Rajbhars, somewhere Loniya Chauhans, somewhere Nishads, somewhere Mauryas,” she said, adding that the BJP would dump them all if it wins.—With PTI, Azamgarh