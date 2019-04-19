Akhilesh Yadav files papers from Azamgarh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination papers from Azamgarh constituency Thursday. BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav from the seat. Accompanied by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra, Akhilesh told reporters after filing his nomination that it is the Election Commission’s responsibility to ensure that faulty EVMs are replaced in a timely manner so that everyone gets to vote.

“I have received information that at several places EVMs malfunctioned and at several places, people had to wait in queues. Polling was delayed. It is the responsibility of the EC to ensure faulty EVMs are replaced in 10-15 minutes so that complete polling is possible,” Akhilesh told reporters.

Asked about the demand made by the Opposition parties to use VVPATs and if rigging is possible, Akhilesh said, “People have not been able to trust technology. That is why the government and EC should build trust because several parties, including the SP and BSP, have put forward our arguments and have even gone to the Supreme Court. In the world, wherever machines were introduced, they were replaced by ballot papers.”

At a rally in Azamgarh after filing his nomination papers, Akhilesh targeted the BJP and said the party can utter any amount of lies and can conspire to get back power.

He also countered the BJP’s allegation that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is “mahamilavat” and said it is a “mahagathbandhan for mahaparivartan”. “If we are mahamilavat, then what is the BJP doing with 38 parties that are part of its alliance at the Centre,” Akhilesh said.

He also said this election is not a regular election and that it is one for “parivartan” and to save the Constitution.