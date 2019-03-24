Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh, Azam Khan from Rampur in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha seat which was previously held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party on Sunday also announced that former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan will contest from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name has been left out of the party’s star campaigners list. Among the 40 names in the party’s star campaigners list include Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan.

Incidentally, Mulayam was part of the party’s star campaigners ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. His brother Shivpal Yadav, who later formed his own party, was left out of the list amid an ongoing family feud for the control of the Samajwadi Party. Shivpal, who floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, will be contesting the upcoming polls from Ferozabad. Sitting MP Akshay Yadav, who is the son of Ram Gopal Yadav, will be contesting against his estranged uncle on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

On March 8, the SP announced its first list of candidates which included six names. They are Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Ferozabad, Kamlesh Katheriya from Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Roberstganj, and Shabbir Valmiki from Bahraich. The SP had allied with the BSP and the two parties will be contesting in 37 and 38 seats respectively. Despite ruling out an alliance with the Congress, the alliance had left Amethi and Rae Bareli to the Congress.