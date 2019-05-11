Dethroned his father like Aurangzeb: Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday likened Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, saying the former CM had “dethroned” his father Mulayam Singh Yadav like the Mughal emperor.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Aditiyanath said, “The one who dethroned his father, like Aurangzeb, joined hands with the sworn enemy. After May 23, they will again abuse each other.”

जिसने औरंगज़ेब की तरह पिता को ही अपदस्थ कर दिया, उनके साथ हाथ मिलाया जिनको फूटी आंख नहीं सुहाते थे, 23 मई के बाद जो फिर एक-दूसरे के साथ गाली-गलौज करेंगे, वे महामिलावटी लोग आज उसी तरह बर्ताव कर रहे हैं, जैसे बाढ़ में सांप, मेंढक और बिच्छू साथ हो जाते हैं। #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 11, 2019

Intensifying his attack on the SP-BSP alliance, Adityanath said, “These ‘mahamilavati’ people are behaving today like scorpions, frogs and snakes which come together during floods.”

“When I and (Narendra) Modiji put a lock on the shops of ‘Bua’ (Mayawati) and ‘Babua’ (Akhilesh), they opened another counter to sell ‘mahamilavati’ goods and cheat the people,” he said in another tweet.

Urging voters not to waste their votes, Adityanath said “this counter will be closed by people on May 23”.

“This counter will also be closed by the people on May 23 and they will again abuse each other. So do not waste your votes. Think, understand and get involved in the setting up a new and strong India,” the UP CM said.

Adityanath had earlier called Akhilesh ‘goondon ka sartaj‘ (king of goons) and has often accused him of taking development works and extending basic facilities on caste and communal lines.

This is not the first instance when Aditynath compared the former UP CM with Aurangzeb. “There is a character in history who kept his father in jail. This is the reason why no Muslim names his son Aurangzeb. I think something like this has happened with the Samajwadi Party. History repeats itself, and the repetition is taking place,” Adityanath had said last year.

