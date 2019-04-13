Mahagathbandhan of poor, deprived will bring acche din: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of poor and deprived sections. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming the alliance a Mahamilavat, Yadav said only this alliance will bring “acche din” which Modi “failed” to bring despite making promises before the last election.

Addressing a rally in support of SP candidate Hemraj Verma at Drummond Government Inter College in Pilibhit, Yadav alleged that all welfare schemes launched by his government in Uttar Pradesh have been discontinued by the Yogi Adityanath government. Referring to the BJP government’s claims of constructing 9 crore toilets, he said all talk of the BJP starts with toilets and ends with it because they have no achievements to show.

SP candidate Verma is up against BJP’s Varun Gandhi, currently Sultanpur MP and son of sitting Pilibhit MP Maneka Gandhi.

Yadav said the BJP’s Sankalp Patra is a “Dhokha Patra” and the party did not fulfill its promises made in the run-up to the last Lok Sabha elections. He also said the BJP is yet to begin work on the promises it made before the 2017 UP election.

The SP chief said his government’s free laptop scheme gave youth confidence but “Baba Mukhyamantri” stopped it. “Baba Mukhyamantri may use his photographs on laptops, but he should distribute them,” he added.

Yadav said the BJP has built a strong wall of nafrat (hatred) which will be pulled down by the Mahagathbandhan.

The SP chief claimed that the state BJP government has not added generation of a single megawatt of electricity and has not installed new transmission lines.

He said the grand alliance of the poor and the deprived will bring Mahaparivartan and if the next government comes with the support of this Mahagathbandhan, he will initiate a scheme to give Rs 3 lakh to the poor for building homes. Yadav said the turnout in the first phase of polling in UP indicated that the Mahagathbandhan is getting huge support and this has “shocked” the BJP. He said the BJP has made promises of “acche din” but only the Mahagathbandhan can fulfill them.